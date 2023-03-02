Ballard & First Mode sign order for 30 additional hydrogen fuel cells for ultra-class mining trucks; 3MW

Ballard Power Systems and First Mode announced a purchase order for Ballard to supply First Mode with 30 hydrogen fuel cell modules—totaling 3 megawatts—to power several hybrid hydrogen and battery ultra-class mining haul trucks. This is the equivalent of approximately 4,000 horsepower.

The 30 Ballard hydrogen fuel cell modules will be integrated into clean energy powerplants built in Seattle, Washington and installed into ultra-class haul trucks to be operated at First Mode’s Proving Grounds in Centralia, Washington. These trucks are estimated to save 2,600 tons of diesel fuel each year.





The Ballard hydrogen fuel cell module will help power ultra-class mining haul trucks like this one at Anglo American’s Mogalakwena Platinum Group Metals mine in South Africa.

The mining industry annually contributes up to 7% of the world’s carbon emissions and roughly half of these emissions comes from mobile diesel applications, including haul trucks. Together with First Mode, we are continuing to demonstrate a viable pathway to decarbonize mining trucks by using Ballard’s leading hydrogen fuel cells. These additional truck deployments highlight the opportunities ahead for fuel cell commercialization in hard-to-abate sectors. —David Mucciacciaro, Ballard’s Chief Commercial Officer





First Mode is now working to scale production for the next generation of clean energy powerplants. In January 2023, First Mode entered into a global supply agreement with Anglo American to retrofit more than 400 ultra-class haul trucks with First Mode’s nuGen solution, including fuel cell and battery powerplant and related infrastructure. The Ballard fuel cells will be integrated into the next several powerplants built by First Mode.

First Mode and Ballard first partnered in 2019 to supply fuel cells for the world’s first 2-megawatt hybrid hydrogen fuel cell and battery powerplant designed and built by First Mode in Seattle, Washington. The clean energy powerplant replaced a diesel engine on a 300-ton Komatsu 930E-4 ultra-class haul truck that is currently operating at Anglo American’s Platinum Group Metals mine site in Mogalakwena, South Africa.