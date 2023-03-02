Snippets about Tesla’s next-generation powertrain
Tesla hosted its Investor Day on Wednesday at its Texas plant, and livestreamed the event. The 3+-hour presentation focused first on the macro transition to a sustainable economy, supported by some 240 TWh of energy storage. Such a transition is definitely achievable, said Elon Musk. Tesla will be publishing a white paper with its calculations and conclusions.
On the car business side, Tesla presenters across multiple domains focused on Tesla’s production innovations and cost-cutting efforts, rather than teasing features about upcoming vehicles.
Nevertheless, a few snippets emerged about the characteristics of the next-generation powertrain under development:
It will use 75% less SiC in the power electronics without compromising efficiency or performance.
Any battery chemistry will be accepted. (Musk in his earlier comments os sustainable economies suggested that the bulk of batteries would be iron-based, with nickel reserved for very long-range applications.)
The next generation drive unit uses a permanent magnet motor with no rare earth materials.
Tesla is designing 100% of the controllers, and has full control of the supply chain.
The 48V low voltage network will features significantly simplified wiring.
Data gathered from Tesla’s constantly growing fleet of in use vehicles are informing decisions about the next-generation platform, including pack size.
