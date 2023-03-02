Snippets about Tesla’s next-generation powertrain

Tesla hosted its Investor Day on Wednesday at its Texas plant, and livestreamed the event. The 3+-hour presentation focused first on the macro transition to a sustainable economy, supported by some 240 TWh of energy storage. Such a transition is definitely achievable, said Elon Musk. Tesla will be publishing a white paper with its calculations and conclusions.

On the car business side, Tesla presenters across multiple domains focused on Tesla’s production innovations and cost-cutting efforts, rather than teasing features about upcoming vehicles.

Nevertheless, a few snippets emerged about the characteristics of the next-generation powertrain under development: