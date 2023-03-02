Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
VinFast delivers first VF 8 City Edition vehicles to US customers

02 March 2023

VinFast delivered the first 45 VF 8 City Edition all-electric SUVs to US customers at its 9 stores across California, signaling the company’s official entry into the North American market. The City Edition vehicles will continue be delivered to customers at VinFast’s stores or through a home-delivery service in the following days.

The VF 8 City Edition includes 999 vehicles which were imported to the US last December. As a limited edition, the VF 8 City Edition comes with a special financing offer for customers.

The VF 8 City Edition Eco and Plus models have an EPA-estimated range of 207 miles and 191 miles respectively. The VF 8 City Edition is equipped with a wide range of advanced technologies including ADAS and Smart Services. VinFast firmware over-the-air (FOTA) may provide all VinFast vehicles regular updates designed to enhance vehicle functionality and performance.

VinFast offers a 10-year warranty for vehicles and batteries, mobile services, and 24/7 roadside assistance.

VinFast continues to organize large-scale test drive programs across California to provide customers with a hands-on experience to interact with VinFast’s products and services.

Posted on 02 March 2023 in Electric (Battery), Market Background | | Comments (0)

