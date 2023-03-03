Methanex and MOL complete first net-zero voyage fueled by bio-methanol

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
03 March 2023

Methanex Corporation and Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) announced that the dual-fuel methanol carrier Cajun Sun successfully completed the first net-zero voyage fueled by bio-methanol. The voyage is an example of how Methanex and MOL are collaborating to demonstrate the viability of methanol as a marine fuel with a pathway to net-zero emissions.

The Cajun Sun is equipped with a 2-stroke dual-fueled low-rev main engine—produced by Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding—capable of running on methanol. Methanol also significantly reduces smog-causing emissions such as particulates, sulfur oxides and nitrogen oxides. The ship is also equipped with a ballast water treatment system, ahead of treaty requirements mandating such systems, and adopts energy-saving accessories in front of and astern of the propellers.

The Cajun Sun, operated by Methanex’s subsidiary Waterfront Shipping and chartered from MOL, departed from Geismar, US on 17 January and arrived in Antwerp, Belgium on 4 February. By blending ISCC-certified bio-methanol that has negative carbon intensity with natural gas-based methanol, net-zero greenhouse gas emissions on a lifecycle basis were achieved for the 18-day trans-Atlantic voyage.

This innovative fuel solution offers shipping companies the ability to achieve net-zero carbon emissions today, supporting the industry’s transition to a low-carbon future.

The use of methanol as an alternative marine fuel was pioneered by Waterfront Shipping in 2016 when Methanex, Waterfront Shipping and MOL, in conjunction with other key partners, jointly built the world’s first ocean-going methanol dual-fuel tanker, Taranaki Sun.

