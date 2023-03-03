Germany insisting on inclusion of e-fuels as ICE option before signing off on Europe’s ban on ICE

Germany’s Federal Minister of Transport Dr. Volker Wissing has called on the European Commission to enable the use of e-fuels in order to achieve the climate goals. More specifically, Wissing said that Germany would not agree to the proposed compromise between the EU Commission, the Council of Ministers and the European Parliament to ban sales of new internal combustion engines by 2035 without such a carve-out for e-fuels. (Earlier post.)

Wissing said that Germany will only agree to the agreement if the Commission makes a proposal on how vehicles with internal combustion engines running only on e-fuels can be registered even after 2035.

The German government plans to approve the sales of 100% synthetic fuels at fuel stations. So far, the sales of synthetic fuels, such as e-fuels and renewable diesel, in Germany have been largely limited to fuel blends in which these fuels have represented about 26 percent maximum.

The sales of unblended 100% renewable diesel has previously only been allowed in specific segments, such as in non-road vehicles and public transportation. The planned approval by the government would in the near future allow 100% renewable diesel to be sold and used unblended in all segments in Germany.

Adoption of the deal is in question without Germany’s support, given that Poland and Bulgaria do not want the end of the combustion engine, and Italy also wants to abstain, according to German Green MEP Michael Bloss.