Scout Motors selects South Carolina for first plant; $2B investment, 200k units per year

Scout Motors, the recently formed independent company backed by Volkswagen Group (earlier post, is establishing its first manufacturing plant near Columbia, South Carolina, where it will build electric next-generation trucks and rugged SUVs harkening back to the iconic Scout vehicles produced from 1960 to 1980. The $2-billion investment has the potential to create 4,000 or more permanent jobs. At full capacity, more than 200,000 Scout vehicles may be produced annually at the facility.

The site spans approximately 1,600 acres, with the plant itself occupying 1,100 acres. Bordered by I-77 and Blythewood Road, its strategic location is less than 20 miles north of Columbia and near major cities and talent hubs such as Charleston, Charlotte, Greenville, and Atlanta.





Rendering of plant at its location.





This proximity gives Scout access to major highways, ports of Charleston and Savannah, and universities focused on automotive engineering. Groundbreaking is planned for mid-2023 and production is projected to begin by the end of 2026.

Scout’s trucks and rugged SUVs will be built on a newly designed all-electric platform that delivers credible capability and off-road prowess. With internal engineering focused on attributes including ground clearance, approach angles, robust axles, payload capacity, all-electric range, and new digital features, Scout says its products will honor its heritage while injecting fresh ingenuity to create a new era of iconic all-purpose vehicles.

South Carolina has more than 500 automotive-related companies and 75,000 automotive industry employees. The state is No. 1 in the US for export sales of both completed passenger vehicles and tires.

Through an executive order issued in October 2022, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster prioritized building EV infrastructure, preparing the state workforce for advanced manufacturing jobs, and strategically organizing EV planning under a centralized state working group.

Scout Motors is an independent US company, backed by Volkswagen Group, with an experienced Board of Directors, including Dr. Gernot Doellner, Head of Group Strategy at Volkswagen AG, and Peter Bosch, Member of the Bentley Motors Board for Manufacturing. Scout is currently evaluating the potential for outside investment.

Scout Motors is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia. Vehicle production is targeted to begin by the end 2026, with the first retail sales of trucks and SUVs occurring soon thereafter.

JLL, led by Vice Chairman Greg Lubar and Executive Managing Director Matt Jackson, represented Scout in the site selection.