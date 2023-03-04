Ultra Lithium assays up to 417 ppm Lithium in drill hole at the Laguna Verde brine lithium project in Argentina

Vancouver-based Ultra Lithium announced the brine sampling results from a drill hole at its 100% owned Laguna Verde brine lithium project in Catamarca Province, Argentina. Drill hole LV22-04 assayed up to 417 parts per million (ppm or mg/L) lithium (Li) from two rounds of sampling completed in January – February 2023.

Earlier, the geophysical study of the first well LV22-01 indicated the presence of a continuous single brine aquifer comprising mainly clastic sediments from 14 meters to 205 meters depth with a marked hydrothermal presence towards the deeper section. The Laguna Verde project is the flagship project of the company and one of the company’s 100%-owned brine lithium projects in Argentina.





Laguna Verde project site 1.

Results highlights include:

The hole was drilled down to 227 meters. The brine aquafer was still open to the depth.

The first round of sampling was completed on 18 January 2023, where a total of seven samples were collected at various depths down to 112 m below surface. The second round of sampling was completed on 25 January 2023, and a total of six samples (2 samples at every 12 hours interval) were collected at a depth of 120 m below surface.

Conductivity shows an increase with depth, which is interpreted to achieve better lithium concentrations through pumping and more cleaning of the well.

Overall concentration of ions and metals indicate a single unconfined aquifer down the sampling depth of 120 m.

Round 1 Assays:

Lithium (Li) values are in the range of 386 ppm to 417 ppm with an average of 398 ppm.

Magnesium (Mg) is in the range 851 ppm to 2215 ppm with average 1,902 ppm. Mg to Li ratio is in the range of 2.2 to 5.7 with an average of 4.8.

Boron is in the range of 289 ppm to 392 ppm with average 343 ppm.

Overall pH is generally neutral with an average value of 7.

Average sulfate is 10,479 ppm, chloride 60,872 ppm.

Round 2 Assays:

Lithium (Li) values are in the range of 256 ppm to 354 ppm with an average of 324 ppm. The lower Li value of Round 2 was mainly due to the high precipitation during the period of time between Round 1 and Round 2 samplings.

Magnesium (Mg) is in the range 1153 ppm to 2007 ppm with average 1773 ppm. Mg to Li ratio is in the range of 4.5 to 5.7 with an average of 5.5.

Boron is in the range of 188 ppm to 344 ppm with average 294 ppm.

Overall pH is generally neutral with an average value of 7.

Average sulfate is 9,698 ppm, chloride 58,630 ppm.

The assay results from Laguna Verde indicate great potential for the project interpreted as a single brine aquifer showing consistent values of lithium and other parameters down to an open depth of 227 meters. The company is in the process of carrying out pumping tests to determine the capacity of the aquifer and will be carrying out more sampling during the process for the hole LV22-04 while preparing for more and deeper drill holes in the near future. —Dr. Weiguo Lang, CEO of Ultra Lithium

Laguna Verde is a new brine lithium discovery comprising 7,569 hectares in three mining licenses. The mining licenses Laguna Verde I and Laguna Verde II contain approximately 3,000 hectares of salar in which surface water is detected in the centre with high salinity probably contributed through faults and shearing structures.

Exploratory sampling conducted by the company has shown lithium values in the range of 34 to 1,270 milligrams per liter (mg/L). The company’s previous exploration work from 2017-2021 included surface brine sampling, ground geophysical surveys and bench scale evaporation testwork. The Laguna Verde mineralized brines are marked by low magnesium to lithium ratios, in the range of zero to 10 which can result in lower production costs.