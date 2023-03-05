KORE Power selects Siemens as infrastructure technology provider for Arizona battery gigafactory

KORE Power, a US-based developer of battery cell technology, has chosen Siemens to support the company’s future 12-GWh lithium-ion battery cell production facility—the KOREPlex. Smart factory technology from Siemens and investment capital via Siemens Financial Services will help accelerate the build-out of KORE Power’s Buckeye, AZ-based facility, a plant that will address the growing demand for battery cells due in large part to electric vehicle (EV) and renewable energy applications.

KORE Power’s featured product is a high energy density NMC cell offering 255 Wh/kg; KORE also offers module and rack configurations.

Siemens Smart Infrastructure will provide critical electrical infrastructure and energy management solutions that automate and digitalize building operations. Power distribution hardware, manufactured in the US, and software will ensure the plant’s electrical footprint is efficient and reliable, providing building managers with real-time analytics and diagnostic maintenance insights.

Siemens’ building management system Desigo CC will monitor environmental controls, security, and power distribution systems all from a single interface, which increases comfort, efficiency, resilience, and safety for occupants. Real-time data from Brightly’s cloud-based asset management software will provide enhanced insights into manufacturing equipment and building operations on-site, resulting in minimized unplanned downtime and extended asset life.

Announced late last year, Siemens Financial Services was the lead investor on the initial $75-million tranche of private financing for KORE’s new facility, which is projected to be complete by late 2024 to early 2025. Strengthening this partnership further, Jason Thompson, Vice President of Private and Growth Equity from Siemens Financial Services has joined KORE Power’s Board of Directors.

Siemens provides end-to-end capabilities for battery manufacturers—providing solutions for everything from raw material procurement to battery recycling and reuse. In addition to its portfolio of smart infrastructure technologies, Siemens Digital Industries offers solutions including digital twin, factory automation, simulation software, and machine line integration to help digitalize the entire battery factory value chain—from design of the battery cell to production and services.