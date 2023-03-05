PowerCell lands €19.2M order for hydrogen solutions for two Norwegian state ferries

PowerCell has signed an agreement valued at €19.2 million with SEAM for deliveries of hydrogen solutions for two Norwegian state ferries. The agreement includes deliveries of hydrogen solutions to two ships that operate on Norway’s longest ferry connection.

This is the world’s largest hydrogen project to date in the marine industry, according to PowerCell. Approximately €5 million of the order value is expected to impact PowerCell’s revenues in 2023. Final delivery is to take place in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Norwegian government has set as a requirement that the new ferries across the Vestfjorden at Lofoten be emission-free. In addition, they must be powered by hydrogen to cover the long and demanding distances of up to four hours. The Norwegian transport group Torghatten Nord will deliver the ferries, which have a capacity of 599 passengers, 120 cars and twelve trucks each. Torghatten Nord and PowerCell also intend to enter into a long-term service agreement.

Torghatten’s hydrogen ferries received approval in principle from the class company Lloyd’s in August 2022. With this project, Torghatten will become the first major purchaser of hydrogen in Norway, thereby contributing to the further development of the Norwegian hydrogen industry.

PowerCell will deliver its Marine System 200, which enables the ferries to produce approximately 13 MW of power in total. (Multiple Marine System 200s can be combined for higher electric power output.)





The ferries are powered by green hydrogen and reduce CO 2 emissions by 26,500 tonnes per year. This corresponds to the CO 2 emissions from 13,000 diesel cars per year, according to the route operator.