Rheinmetall announces first order for e-truck gearboxes

05 March 2023

Rheinmetall’s Castings business unit recently booked a new order from a well-known truck manufacturer for gearboxes specifically designed for use in e-trucks.. The order is worth a figure in the lower-two-digit million-euro range.

Production will begin in the first quarter of 2026 and will initially run for five years. However, Rheinmetall and the truck manufacturer have agreed to a total project lifetime of more than 15 years, so that future follow-up orders are expected. In winning the order, Rheinmetall successfully overcame rival bids from two competitors in the low-pressure casting sector.

The gearboxes will be supplied as fully machined components. This will result in synergies for the Group, since casting will take place at its plant in Neckarsulm and final machining at its Langenhagen facility. This solution assures optimum utilization of capacity at both production sites.

For Rheinmetall, winning its first order for e-truck parts is highly significant. The e-truck is still at an early stage of development, with the ongoing transformation to advanced, more environmentally friendly drive technologies offering serious potential for growth.

The order gives Rheinmetall the chance to apply and expand its expertise in the field of e-mobility and to take part in this growth market practically right from the outset. In cooperating with a longstanding truck producer, the Group aims to jointly develop and introduce the component Europe-wide, increasing the likelihood of additional orders.

One of the world’s foremost maker and development partner for basic engine system components, the Castings business unit belongs to the Group’s Materials and Trade division. Its product portfolio encompasses engine blocks, structural components, transmission parts, and e-mobility components. The unit offers low- and high-pressure as well as sand and permanent mould casting. Its range of services also includes final machining and processing, surface coating and assembly.

The Castings business unit is jointly owned by Rheinmetall and HUAYU Automotive Systems Co., Ltd. (HASCO), a subsidiary of China’s SAIC group. Castings consists of two major companies: KS HUAYU AluTech GmbH in Europe und HASCO KSPG Nonferrous Components (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (KPSNC) in China. Rheinmetall and SAIC each a hold 50% stake in the joint venture.

Posted on 05 March 2023 in Electric (Battery), Heavy-duty, Manufacturing, Vehicle Systems

