Volvo delivers 20 electric trucks to DFDS in Gothenburg; part of 125-unit order

05 March 2023

Volvo Trucks is delivering 20 fully electric heavy trucks to the logistics company DFDS in Gothenburg, Sweden. The delivery is part of a total order for 125 electric trucks that DFDS has placed with Volvo. Some of the new electric fleet will be used to transport goods to and from the Volvo Trucks assembly plant in Gothenburg.

Fourteen of the trucks, charged using green electricity, will be deployed on transports to and from Volvo’s heavy truck factory just outside Gothenburg. The initiative marks an important step to reach Volvo Trucks’ sustainability target to have a 100% fossil-free supply chain by 2040. In addition, four of the 20 trucks delivered to DFDS include fossil-free steel.

The deployment of electric, zero-exhaust emission trucks is part of the ambition of DFDS to become carbon neutral by 2050.

Since Volvo Trucks started production of fully electric trucks in 2019, the company has sold more than 4,300 electric trucks in more than 38 countries around the world. Volvo currently offers the industry’s broadest product line-up with six electric models in series production, catering to a very wide variety of transports in and between cities. Volvo Trucks’ global target is that in 2030, 50% of all new trucks it sells will be electric.

