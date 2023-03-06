Fendt shows prototype hydrogen tractor at German Hydrogen Summit
06 March 2023
On 27 February, the Bavarian State Ministry for Economic Affairs, Regional Development and Energy hosted a hydrogen summit. Fendt presented prototype of a hydrogen tractor there for the first time.
I see hydrogen as a very important solution to problems in agriculture and forestry. Agriculture and forestry can supply a lot of energy, which can also be used to generate hydrogen. Agri-PV plants or wind power generate electricity on agricultural and forestry land and use it to produce hydrogen. Hydrogen from biogas plants or from forest residual wood is also conceivable.
The crowning glory, of course, is when farmers themselves use hydrogen for their tractors or agricultural machinery. I hope that Fendt will continue to develop this prototype, because we need these things.—Hubert Aiwanger, Bavarian State Minister for Economic Affairs, Regional Development and Energy
Together with other partners, Fendt is participating in the H2Agrar agricultural model project in Lower Saxony to research a hydrogen infrastructure for agricultural use. In the model project, prototypes of a hydrogen-powered tractor will be used on farms on a regular basis for the first time.
To this end, Fendt will deliver its two first-generation prototypes to farms in Haren (Emsland) in Lower Saxony in April 2023. The aim of the project is to research and establish an infrastructure for hydrogen for agriculture in the Emsland model region. The project has already won the DLG Agrifuture Concept Award 2022.
One of the aims of the research project is to investigate the usability and performance potential of hydrogen for agricultural machinery. To this end, Fendt is developing hydrogen-powered prototype tractors with fuel cells. These will be used under real conditions on two agricultural test farms in the Haren region over the entire project period.
Within the project, the hydrogen consumption of the tractors will be determined. At the same time, the technical requirements for a suitable hydrogen infrastructure for agriculture will be researched. These findings will form the basis for further research into reducing CO2 emissions from agricultural vehicles.
An excellent application for the technology, as you often need more oomph than batteries can readily provide in these large and powerful vehicles, and:
' Hydrogen from biogas plants or from forest residual wood is also conceivable. '
Not only conceivable, but perhaps the best way of providing on site power and decarbonising.
No need for remote sophisticated supply chains, when what you need is to hand throughout vast areas such as the American Midwest.
Posted by: Davemart | 06 March 2023 at 01:18 AM
I should perhaps point out that getting the required very high purity hydrogen needed for current low temperature PEM fuel cells in a distributed agricultural environment is a hassle, so alternatives may be preferable, including for instance Cummin's hydrogen engines, methanol alternatives, as well as other kinds of fuel cells which aren't as fussy.
Posted by: Davemart | 06 March 2023 at 02:39 AM
@Davemart,
power is not a problem with batteries. Usually BEVs are more powerful than similar FC vehicles.
Range is a problem with tractors; or to be more precise: stored energy. These machines work long hours and can't be easily moved to a fuel station.
I am not sure about the direct use of hydrogen in this case; farms need to store a lot of fuel to serve all tractors and other machines. And hydrogen is notoriously dangerous to store.
Imho, methanol or even ammonia would be a better fuel for farms.
Posted by: peskanov | 06 March 2023 at 04:02 AM
@peskanov
Quite right, I was being sloppy and lazy, and even unforgivably confounding power and energy.
The reason why for heavy equipment in mining, refuse collection, farming etc are looking at other ZEV alternatives other than batteries is due to the duty cycles, so that they would have too much downtime to recharge, as well as the hassles of the huge draw, which remains even when and if super fast charging batteries become an option, which at the moment for these cost conscious utility users the rate of degradation where very fast charging is employed is unacceptable.
I would also tend to agree with your assessment that methanol would be a very good option for farms etc.
Posted by: Davemart | 06 March 2023 at 06:02 AM