Amprius Technologies selects Colorado for gigafactory site

Amprius Technologies, a developer of silicon anode Li-ion battery cells with its Si-Nanowire platform, has signed a letter of intent for a 775,000 square foot facility in Brighton, Colorado. The factory, targeted to be operational in 2025, will be built in phases starting with an initial 500 megawatt-hours (MWh) with the potential of up to 5 gigawatt-hours (GWh) within the initial footprint.





This capacity increase is a significant expansion to Amprius’ manufacturing capacity and will serve strong customer demand for its high-performance silicon anode lithium-ion batteries.

Amprius selected Colorado for its high-volume manufacturing facility following an extensive evaluation of key criteria across three states. Specifically, the location has a 1.3 million square foot existing factory site equipped with the electric power and structural layout ideal for a gigawatt-hour scale lithium-ion battery factory, reducing expected build-out costs.

Also, this facility is in closer proximity to essential materials, as well as critical transportation infrastructure, together limiting logistical and operational costs. Overall, this site exceeded the company’s requirements and is expected to both streamline time-to-market and drive effective customer fulfilment. Execution of the lease agreement remains subject to ongoing negotiations.

To intensify the focus on product and technology development and the emphasis on manufacturing scale-up, Amprius has formed two business units. Amprius Fab, to be located in Brighton, Colorado, will focus on large -cale manufacturing of silicon anode batteries. Amprius Lab, located in Fremont, California, will focus on advanced battery technology, product, and manufacturing process development.

To support this transition, Jon Bornstein, currently the Company’s COO, will take a new role to lead Amprius Lab as the division President. Bornstein has led Amprius’ silicon anode development and pilot production over 10 years and is exceptionally well-suited for the role. In the interim, Dr. Sun will serve as the acting President of Amprius Fab.

The initial phase of 500 MWh, will be funded in part by the $50-million cost sharing grant selected for negotiation of award in October 2022 from the US Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains (MESC). The initial phase is expected to create more than 330 new jobs and be operational in 2025. For subsequent phases, the site has both additional square footage and acreage available to realize up to an expected total potential manufacturing capacity of 10 GWh.