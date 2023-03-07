Westport signs third global heavy-duty OEM collaboration agreement to demonstrate H2 HPDI fuel system on IC engine platform

Westport Fuel Systems is collaborating with a global original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to evaluate the performance, efficiency and emissions of the OEM’s engine equipped with Westport’s H2 HPDI fuel system. This collaboration marks Westport’s third major OEM engagement evaluating its H2 HPDI fuel system to date. Funded by the OEM, the work starts immediately and continues through year end.

Vehicle makers around the world are recognizing that there are many possible paths to reaching the important goal of significantly reducing or eliminating emissions. Demonstrating our H2 HPDI fuel system is the first step on the path to commercialization and supports the growing view that a ‘one size fits all’ approach to emissions reduction does not exist. Maintaining existing diesel engine architectures and related manufacturing infrastructure is critical to enabling OEMs to offer timely, efficient, cost-effective peak performance in transport applications. —David M. Johnson, CEO of Westport Fuel Systems

Hydrogen use in an internal combustion engine with Westport’s H2 HPDI fuel system offers a cost-effective solution that delivers substantial CO 2 reductions while allowing OEMs to preserve their existing engine architecture, leverage existing engineering talent and experience, installed investments, and decades of technology development in vehicle powertrain design, supply chain, and manufacturing.

Westport’s production HPDI system fueled with LNG and bioLNG is a mature and proven commercialized platform, providing a solid foundation to develop the hydrogen-fueled version of the HPDI system.