Westport signs third global heavy-duty OEM collaboration agreement to demonstrate H2 HPDI fuel system on IC engine platform
07 March 2023
Westport Fuel Systems is collaborating with a global original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to evaluate the performance, efficiency and emissions of the OEM’s engine equipped with Westport’s H2 HPDI fuel system. This collaboration marks Westport’s third major OEM engagement evaluating its H2 HPDI fuel system to date. Funded by the OEM, the work starts immediately and continues through year end.
Vehicle makers around the world are recognizing that there are many possible paths to reaching the important goal of significantly reducing or eliminating emissions. Demonstrating our H2 HPDI fuel system is the first step on the path to commercialization and supports the growing view that a ‘one size fits all’ approach to emissions reduction does not exist. Maintaining existing diesel engine architectures and related manufacturing infrastructure is critical to enabling OEMs to offer timely, efficient, cost-effective peak performance in transport applications.—David M. Johnson, CEO of Westport Fuel Systems
Hydrogen use in an internal combustion engine with Westport’s H2 HPDI fuel system offers a cost-effective solution that delivers substantial CO2 reductions while allowing OEMs to preserve their existing engine architecture, leverage existing engineering talent and experience, installed investments, and decades of technology development in vehicle powertrain design, supply chain, and manufacturing.
Westport’s production HPDI system fueled with LNG and bioLNG is a mature and proven commercialized platform, providing a solid foundation to develop the hydrogen-fueled version of the HPDI system.
This collaboration is designed to demonstrate that Westport’s H2 HPDI fuel system is a cost-effective solution that delivers significant CO2 abatement while achieving power, torque, and efficiency that exceeds the performance of a diesel engine.
If i were a trucker i would be interrested to buy. But as a car driver im interrested to buy a small hydrogen ice car and be fully carbon neutral as engine oil last longer. Also tires and brakes last long on a lighter car.
Posted by: Gorr | 07 March 2023 at 06:29 AM