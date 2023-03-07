Honda reveals prototype of third-generation autonomous work vehicle

Honda will showcase the new capabilities of the latest generation of its prototype Honda Autonomous Work Vehicle (AWV) (earlier post) to improve construction industry and worksite efficiencies at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023 in Las Vegas, 14-18 March 2023.





The fully programmable all-electric Honda AWV leverages the company’s emerging advanced autonomous technology to create a rugged off-road work vehicle that is designed to support construction-related activities and enhance workforce productivity. With the ability to operate autonomously—or manually via remote control—the Honda AWV could provide a wide range of services to industries that need autonomous operation or delivery solutions, especially where workforce constraints make other solutions impractical.

The company is also exploring the development of attachments and tools that could make the vehicle a suitable platform for many work environments.

Honda successfully field tested the second-generation Honda AWV at a large-scale solar construction site in the Southwest US. Based on real-world testing, the company is now introducing the third-generation Honda AWV which features a number of enhancements.

Key features of the third-generation Honda AWV include:

Increased bed size to 2 pallets and greater loading capacity of 2000 pounds

Improved navigation in locations where GNSS (global navigation satellite system) service is weak or unavailable through the use of LiDAR sensors

Simplified tablet-based programming interface and cloud connectivity

Higher speed in autonomous mode—up to 10 miles per hour (mph)

Increased battery size and longer operating time of up to 10 hours

Enhanced avoidance function for vehicles stopped on road

Lower bed for easier loading and improved ergonomics

The Honda AWV employs a suite of sensors to operate autonomously, using GPS for location, radar and lidar for obstacle detection and cameras for remote monitoring. Previous field tests have also successfully verified that multiple Honda AWVs can transport and deliver construction materials and supplies at precise points along a pre-set route. The vehicle leverages Honda’s extensive portfolio of mobility technologies, using common components from its automobiles and other products.

Honda Autonomous Work Vehicle Third-Generation Specifications

Vehicle dimensions W: 51in (1300mm) x L: 119in(3025mm) x H: 81in (2052mm) Bed size 101in (2560mm) x 51in (1300mm) Unladen vehicle weight 1765 lbs. Maximum loading capacity 2000 lbs. Speed Autonomous driving: Max 10mph

Default by remote control: 2.5mph Minimum turning radius 11.4ft Battery size 18.6 kWh Range at maximum loading capacity Up to 28 miles depending on the use case

Honda anticipates further improvements to performance and design specifications as the development of the prototype Honda AWV continues to progress.