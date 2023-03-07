Hyundai unveils second-generation KONA, leading with EV variant

Hyundai Motor Company held a digital world premiere to unveil the new upscaled KONA in the B-SUV segment, led by an all-electric variant (EV) that offers advanced safety and convenience features and class-leading range.





Compared to the previous generation KONA, the new model has unique proportions with increased dimensions. Based on the EV variant, its length is now 4,355 mm, 175 mm longer than the previous generation in 2017, with a wheelbase of 2,660 mm, which is 60 mm longer. Its width is 1,825 mm, which is 25 mm wider, and the height is 20 mm taller at 1,575 mm.

The second-generation KONA offers a wide range of powertrains, including EV (standard or long range), hybrid electric (HEV) and internal combustion engine (ICE) variants as well as sporty N Line versions of each.

Hyundai Motor developed the new KONA as an EV first, in line with the company’s March 2022 accelerated electrification strategy announcement that will bring 11 new Hyundai EVs to market by 2030.

KONA Electric will play a major role alongside our IONIQ models in reinforcing Hyundai’s EV leadership. The new model builds on the great reputation of the first-generation KONA Electric and is designed and engineered to lead the competition with its many outstanding features. —Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO, Hyundai Motor Company

The all-new KONA retains its iconic character, while offering new technologies and convenience features that provide a safe, connected and comfortable experience. Among the upgrades are dual 12.3-inch panoramic display screens, a Digital Key 2 Touch, full Over-the-Air (OTA) updates and Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC).

KONA Electric (long range option) delivers an estimated 490 km / 304 miles (WLTP) all-electric range (AER). It also comes with EV-specific design elements, including frunk storage, active air flaps, interior and exterior Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) outlets, Head-up Display (HUD), i-PEDAL driving mode, Smart Regenerative System, electronic-Active Sound Design (e-ASD) and an Eco Package.

The all-new KONA features Hyundai’s SmartSense Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and safety systems, including Level 2 autonomous driving, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA), Blind-spot View Monitor (BVM), Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA) and Driver Status Monitor (DSM).

2nd generation KONA Electric