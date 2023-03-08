RecycLiCo’s demo plant testing produces bulk quantities of battery-grade lithium carbonate

RecycLiCo Battery Materials has achieved another milestone in its demo plant testing efforts, successfully producing bulk quantities of battery-grade lithium carbonate from an industrial feed of cathode scrap.





The demo plant has undergone thousands of person-hours over several months which has delivered high-quality battery materials and operational data for continued business development. RecycLiCo’s demo plant has provided offtake of samples to global companies who are seeking sustainable and robust solutions to meet the growing demand for lithium.

The scaled-up production of battery-grade lithium carbonate from recycled battery waste represents a continued advancement in the transition towards a more sustainable and circular economy. The company believes the demo plant will continue to add value as an innovation center to advance its hydrometallurgical lithium-ion battery recycling technology continuously, advance business development efforts, and provide engineering data for commercial joint ventures.

RecycLiCo intends to continue demo plant operation, using black mass feedstock, for process optimization and to produce bulk quantities of battery-ready cathode precursor and lithium hydroxide for advanced product qualification necessary for developing and securing commercial opportunities.