Schindler Elevator Corporation to deploy 50 Canoo electric vans to its fleet

Schindler Elevator Corporation plans to implement, through its fleet management company, the use of fifty (50) 2023 Canoo Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle (LDV) battery-electric vans. The first in its industry to announce its intent to use EV light-duty vans in the United States, Schindler is committed to net-zero emission by 2040. The Canoo LDV is a Class 1 BEV Utility Van.





For safety and efficiency, the Canoo vehicles will be upfitted for Schindler technician use. Features include: