Schindler Elevator Corporation to deploy 50 Canoo electric vans to its fleet

08 March 2023

Schindler Elevator Corporation plans to implement, through its fleet management company, the use of fifty (50) 2023 Canoo Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle (LDV) battery-electric vans. The first in its industry to announce its intent to use EV light-duty vans in the United States, Schindler is committed to net-zero emission by 2040. The Canoo LDV is a Class 1 BEV Utility Van.

For safety and efficiency, the Canoo vehicles will be upfitted for Schindler technician use. Features include:

  • 80 kWh battery pack

  • 200+ mile range

  • 1,543 lb payload

  • 133 cubic feet of entirely usable cargo space

  • Eight (8) airbags

  • Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) such as Forward Collision Warning & Automatic Emergency Braking

