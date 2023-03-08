GM’s Ultra Cruise ADAS to feature new sensor suite
08 March 2023
General Motors’s Ultra Cruise, the company’s next-generation advanced driver assistance system designed to enable ultimately hands-free driving in 95% of all driving scenarios, will have a 360-degree view of the vehicle through a unique sensor suite when it launches on the Cadillac CELESTIQ.
Ultra Cruise uses a blend of cameras, short- and long-range radars, LiDAR behind the windshield, an all-new computing system and a driver attention system to monitor the driver’s head position and/or eyes in relation to the road to help ensure driver attention. These systems work together through sensor fusion to provide Ultra Cruise with a 360-degree, three-dimensional representation of the vehicle’s surroundings.
Over time, GM expects that customers will be able to travel truly hands-free with Ultra Cruise across nearly every paved public road in the US and Canada, including city streets, subdivision streets and rural roads, in addition to highways. Vehicles equipped with Ultra Cruise hardware will experience incremental enhancements through over-the-air software updates.
GM is focused on expanding ADAS accessibility with the combination of currently available Super Cruise driver assistance technology and soon, Ultra Cruise, bringing these technologies to more customers on more vehicles, in more regions at more price points.
GM is developing Ultra Cruise software in-house. The company also works with suppliers who are experts in their relative spaces and integrates their sensing technologies with its homegrown software to realize Ultra Cruise.
Driver attention system: This small camera, located on the top of the steering column, uses infrared light to help monitor the driver’s head position and/or eyes in relation to the road to help ensure driver attention.
Compute platform: This is the physical hardware that enables Ultra Cruise. The system will be powered by a scalable compute architecture featuring system-on-chips (SoCs) developed by Qualcomm Technologies.
Long-range cameras: These seven, 8-megapixel cameras are located on the front, corners, back and sides of the vehicle, providing expanded fields of view for Ultra Cruise. They help enable the system to detect objects such as traffic signs, traffic lights, other vehicles and pedestrians.
Short-range radars: Placed on the four corners of the vehicle, these radars are used to help sense a radius of up to 90 meters, identifying, for example, pedestrians crossing the street or vehicles in surrounding lanes.
Long-range radars: The three 4D long-range radars on the front and back of the vehicle allow for Adaptive Cruise Control speeds as well as lane change maneuvers at highway speeds by helping to detect an object’s location, direction and elevation relative to the speed of the vehicle. They also help the system determine safe stopping distances.
LiDAR: The LiDAR, located behind the windshield, helps produce an accurate three-dimensional view of the scene, enabling more precise detection of objects and road features such as vehicles and lane markings, even in inclement weather conditions. Combined with other sensors, it can help create a robust perception of the environment around the vehicle for Ultra Cruise, increasing the system’s functional domain and performance.
That is a serious amount of vision sensing hardware.
No wonder it is on a Cadillac.
You won't see that level of sensing on a Toyota Corolla any time soon.
And yet they are only calling it "Ultra Cruise", rather than "Level 2 self driving" (or whatever).
Posted by: mahonj | 08 March 2023 at 03:33 AM