GM’s Ultra Cruise ADAS to feature new sensor suite

General Motors’s Ultra Cruise, the company’s next-generation advanced driver assistance system designed to enable ultimately hands-free driving in 95% of all driving scenarios, will have a 360-degree view of the vehicle through a unique sensor suite when it launches on the Cadillac CELESTIQ.

Ultra Cruise uses a blend of cameras, short- and long-range radars, LiDAR behind the windshield, an all-new computing system and a driver attention system to monitor the driver’s head position and/or eyes in relation to the road to help ensure driver attention. These systems work together through sensor fusion to provide Ultra Cruise with a 360-degree, three-dimensional representation of the vehicle’s surroundings.

Over time, GM expects that customers will be able to travel truly hands-free with Ultra Cruise across nearly every paved public road in the US and Canada, including city streets, subdivision streets and rural roads, in addition to highways. Vehicles equipped with Ultra Cruise hardware will experience incremental enhancements through over-the-air software updates.

GM is focused on expanding ADAS accessibility with the combination of currently available Super Cruise driver assistance technology and soon, Ultra Cruise, bringing these technologies to more customers on more vehicles, in more regions at more price points.

GM is developing Ultra Cruise software in-house. The company also works with suppliers who are experts in their relative spaces and integrates their sensing technologies with its homegrown software to realize Ultra Cruise.