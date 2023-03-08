Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Schindler Elevator Corporation to deploy 50 Canoo electric vans to its fleet
Berkeley Lab conductive polymer coating could enhance performance of EV batteries

GM’s Ultra Cruise ADAS to feature new sensor suite

08 March 2023

General Motors’s Ultra Cruise, the company’s next-generation advanced driver assistance system designed to enable ultimately hands-free driving in 95% of all driving scenarios, will have a 360-degree view of the vehicle through a unique sensor suite when it launches on the Cadillac CELESTIQ.

Ultra Cruise uses a blend of cameras, short- and long-range radars, LiDAR behind the windshield, an all-new computing system and a driver attention system to monitor the driver’s head position and/or eyes in relation to the road to help ensure driver attention. These systems work together through sensor fusion to provide Ultra Cruise with a 360-degree, three-dimensional representation of the vehicle’s surroundings.

Over time, GM expects that customers will be able to travel truly hands-free with Ultra Cruise across nearly every paved public road in the US and Canada, including city streets, subdivision streets and rural roads, in addition to highways. Vehicles equipped with Ultra Cruise hardware will experience incremental enhancements through over-the-air software updates.

GM is focused on expanding ADAS accessibility with the combination of currently available Super Cruise driver assistance technology and soon, Ultra Cruise, bringing these technologies to more customers on more vehicles, in more regions at more price points.

GM is developing Ultra Cruise software in-house. The company also works with suppliers who are experts in their relative spaces and integrates their sensing technologies with its homegrown software to realize Ultra Cruise.

  • Driver attention system: This small camera, located on the top of the steering column, uses infrared light to help monitor the driver’s head position and/or eyes in relation to the road to help ensure driver attention.

  • Compute platform: This is the physical hardware that enables Ultra Cruise. The system will be powered by a scalable compute architecture featuring system-on-chips (SoCs) developed by Qualcomm Technologies.

  • Long-range cameras: These seven, 8-megapixel cameras are located on the front, corners, back and sides of the vehicle, providing expanded fields of view for Ultra Cruise. They help enable the system to detect objects such as traffic signs, traffic lights, other vehicles and pedestrians.

  • Short-range radars: Placed on the four corners of the vehicle, these radars are used to help sense a radius of up to 90 meters, identifying, for example, pedestrians crossing the street or vehicles in surrounding lanes.

  • Long-range radars: The three 4D long-range radars on the front and back of the vehicle allow for Adaptive Cruise Control speeds as well as lane change maneuvers at highway speeds by helping to detect an object’s location, direction and elevation relative to the speed of the vehicle. They also help the system determine safe stopping distances.

  • LiDAR: The LiDAR, located behind the windshield, helps produce an accurate three-dimensional view of the scene, enabling more precise detection of objects and road features such as vehicles and lane markings, even in inclement weather conditions. Combined with other sensors, it can help create a robust perception of the environment around the vehicle for Ultra Cruise, increasing the system’s functional domain and performance.

Posted on 08 March 2023 in Autonomous driving, Driver Assistance Systems, Market Background, Sensors, Software | | Comments (1)

Comments

mahonj

That is a serious amount of vision sensing hardware.
No wonder it is on a Cadillac.
You won't see that level of sensing on a Toyota Corolla any time soon.
And yet they are only calling it "Ultra Cruise", rather than "Level 2 self driving" (or whatever).

Posted by: mahonj | 08 March 2023 at 03:33 AM

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)