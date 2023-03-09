Lithium-ion battery recycler ABTC expands operations and capacity with newly purchased facility

American Battery Technology Company, a critical battery materials company that is commercializing both its primary minerals manufacturing (earlier post) and secondary minerals lithium-ion battery recycling technologies (earlier post), entered into agreements for the purchase of a move-in-ready, commercial-scale battery recycling facility located in the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center (TRIC) in McCarran, Nevada, to expand operations of its lithium-ion battery recycling technologies.





The demand for domestically produced and sustainably sourced battery metals has grown at a near insatiable rate over recent years, as the domestic manufacturing capacity of lithium-ion batteries has grown exponentially from less than 50 GWh/year to now more than 700 GWh/year of operational and announced capacity. This rapid growth in demand has been further amplified with the passage of the “Inflation Reduction Act” (IRA) in the Fall of 2022, which includes mechanisms to incentivize electric vehicle manufacturers and consumers to purchase electric vehicles (EVs) that source battery metals from domestic manufacturers.

In response to this increased demand for its recycled products from domestic automotive and battery OEMs, ABTC has entered into agreements to purchase a move-in ready, commercial-scale battery recycling facility, that will allow the company to implement rapidly its internally-developed lithium-ion battery recycling technologies at significantly higher capacity than previously planned.

This approximately 137,000 square foot facility is currently vacant and was previously used for the recycling of lead-acid batteries, and as such is already designed and permitted for similar operations. While all of the legacy processing equipment has been removed, the facility is already equipped with the necessary infrastructure equipment including the electrical distribution, HVAC, compressed air, nitrogen, water treatment, material handling, analytical quality control, and operational control rooms necessary to implement ABTC’s internally-developed lithium-ion battery recycling technologies.

For the last several years, ABTC has been validating and optimizing its battery recycling technologies for the low-cost and low environmental impact recovery of critical battery materials from defective and end-of-life batteries, and the refining of these battery materials to meet battery-grade material specifications for reintroduction into the domestic supply chain to enable a closed loop circular economy.

In 2019, ABTC detailed the operations of this integrated battery recycling system in a global competition hosted by BASF, and was subsequently selected as the sole winner of the battery recycling portion of the Circularity Challenge.

In 2021, ABTC was then awarded a $2-million battery recycling grant through the US Advanced Battery Consortium (USABC), which comprises the US Department of Energy, General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis, for a commercial-scale project currently underway to demonstrate that recycled battery metal products from domestic US resources can be produced at lower cost than, and at significantly improved social and environmental impact, than conventionally mined virgin minerals.

Most recently in November 2022, ABTC was selected for a competitive US DOE grant for a $20-million project to develop and commercialize a set of next-generation battery recycling technologies to even further enhance the recovery of recycled products and reduce the cost of operations.

ABTC is currently completing construction of its Global Development Center in Fernley, Nevada, where it will develop and validate these next generation battery recycling technologies at the bench scale, optimize them in pilot scale operations, and then construct and operate commercial-scale systems of these technologies to further improve the performance of its integrated battery recycling operations.