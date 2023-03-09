Constellation starts production at 1MW demo-scale nuclear-powered hydrogen facility

Hydrogen production has commenced at the US’ first 1 MW demonstration-scale, nuclear-powered hydrogen production facility at Constellation’s Nine Mile Point Nuclear Plant in Oswego, New York. Last year, the US Department of Energy (DOE) approved moving forward with construction and installation of an electrolyzer system at Nine Mile Point with an award of $5.8 million.

The Hydrogen Generation System’s Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyzer, manufactured by Nel Hydrogen, utilizes the electricity generated at Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station.

The clean Hydrogen Generation System operating at Nine Mile Point uses 1.25 megawatt of zero-carbon energy per hour to produce 560 kilograms of clean hydrogen per day, more than enough to meet the plant’s operational hydrogen use. It will also help set the stage for possible large-scale deployments at other clean energy centers in Constellation’s fleet that would couple clean hydrogen production with storage and other on-site uses.

As part of its broader decarbonization strategy, Constellation is currently working with public and private entities representing every phase in the hydrogen value chain to pursue development of regional hydrogen production and distribution hubs and has committed to invest $900 million through 2025 for commercial clean hydrogen production using nuclear energy.

This includes participation in the Midwest Alliance for Clean Hydrogen (MachH2), Northeast Clean Hydrogen Hub and Mid-Atlantic Hydrogen Hub, all of which are exploring projects to develop hydrogen infrastructure in collaboration with DOE.