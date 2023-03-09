Alabama-built Mercedes-Benz EQE electric SUV to start at $77,900

The all-new EQE SUV (earlier post) is the second fully-electric SUV from Mercedes-Benz based on the premium-class electric architecture (EVA2), following the EQS SUV. Starting from $77,900, the 2023 EQE SUV will arrive in US dealerships in spring.

The EQE SUV is produced in the Mercedes-Benz plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, while the battery factory in nearby Bibb County supplies the batteries for this model as well as for the EQS SUV.





The 2023 EQE SUV line-up features the EQE 350+ SUV, EQE 350 4MATIC SUV and EQE 500 4MATIC SUV. Similar to the EQS SUV, all models will be offered in Premium, Exclusive and Pinnacle Trims for the US market.

For the first time, the fully variable 4MATIC all-wheel drive system with torque shift in the EQE 350 4MATIC SUV is offered at the same starting price as the EQE 350+ SUV, enhancing value for customers for the highest volume model.

The overhangs and the front-end assembly have been kept compact. The wheels vary in sizes from 19 to 21 inches and are positioned flush with the outer edge of the body. The EQE SUV shares some aerodynamic design measures with its model family.

The underbody with its numerous aerodynamic details plays a central role in a low Cd value, which was achieved despite the large load volume and short rear overhang. The dimensional concept with the flat windshield, sweeping roof line and indents were also important factors.

The chassis of the new EQE SUV comprises a four-link suspension at the front and an independent multi-link suspension at the rear. Due to the comparatively short wheelbase of 119.3 inches and the corresponding suspension tuning, it feels particularly agile and maneuverable. The AIRMATIC air suspension with ADS+ continuously adjustable damping is available as an optional extra. To increase ground clearance, the vehicle level can be raised by up to 1 inch. In addition to the DYNAMIC SELECT programs of ECO, COMFORT, SPORT and INDIVIDUAL, the EQE SUV models with 4MATIC also boast the OFFROAD program for off-road driving. A rear axle steering system with a maximum steering angle of 10 degrees is available as an option.

Two all-new standard innovations launch with the EQE SUV to improve range further: a heat pump and an intelligent powertrain management system. The heat pump makes the system work very efficiently: the heat from the electric drive (inverter and electric motor) and also the high-voltage battery can be used to heat the interior. This drastically reduces the draw on battery power for the heating system, thus increasing the range.

The second innovation is an all-new intelligent powertrain management system that monitors at 160 times per second, if the front electric motor is necessary. If not, a clutch disconnects or re-engages the front motor in 100 milliseconds. The decoupling of the front drive unit reduces drag and improves range.

Another highlight is the new Automatic Lane Change Feature. The EQE SUV is the first model in the EVA2 family to launch this feature within the optional Driver Assistance Package, available in the Exclusive or Pinnacle Trim. With Driver Assist enabled, the vehicle can automatically initiate a lane change and pass slower vehicles on the highway without driver intervention. The standard safety equipment of the EQE SUV includes Active Brake Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, and the Parking Package with Surround View System and PARKTRONIC.

EQE SUV customers are provided with the convenient use of charging stations from an extensive nationwide network through Mercedes me Charge, which offers a seamless integrated payment function with simple billing processes. Customers also benefit from the Mercedes-Benz USA collaboration with Electrify America that provides an unlimited number of 30–minute DC Fast Charging sessions throughout the entire Electrify America network at no additional cost for the first two years, from account activation.