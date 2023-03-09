Nissan to share and modularize core EV and e-POWER powertrain components; X-in-1

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
09 March 2023

Nissan unveiled its new approach to electrified powertrain development, which it calls “X-in-1”. Under the approach, core EV and e-POWER powertrain components will be shared and modularized, resulting in a 30% reduction, compared to 2019, in development and manufacturing costs by 2026.

EV_Epower_ENG_2_v02

Through the X-in-1 approach, Nissan aims to increase further the competitiveness of its EV and e-POWER vehicles. Nissan has developed a 3-in-1 powertrain prototype, which modularizes the motor, inverter, and reducer, which is planned for use in EVs. A 5-in-1 prototype, which additionally modularizes the generator and increaser, is planned for use in e-POWER vehicles.

5in1_ENG_2_v02

The X-in-1 approach, which covers 3-in-1, 5-in-1, and other possible variants, has been developed to enable EV and e-POWER core components to be produced on the same line.

EV_Epower_ENG_1_v02-source

In 2010, Nissan began to mass-market the Nissan LEAF EV. To enhance its electrification technologies continuously, Nissan has been listening to its EV customers around the world. In 2016, Nissan launched its unique e-POWER electrified powertrain, utilizing its EV technology, which provides the same driving pleasure as an EV as it is 100% motor drive.

Nissan_Electric_Motor_Production_line_16

Electric motor production line in Yokohama Plant

The X-in-1 approach to electrified powertrain development provides the following benefits:

  • Sharing and modularizing core components improves production efficiencies and reduces powertrain costs by approximately 30% compared to 2019. Nissan aims to achieve e-POWER price parity with ICE vehicles by around 2026.

  • Size and weight reduction of the unit improves vehicle driving performance and minimizes noise and vibration.

  • Adopt newly developed motor that reduces the use of heavy rare earth elements to 1% or less of magnet weight.

  • The sharing of core components and control technology provides the enjoyable driving experience unique to Nissan EVs.

Under its long-term vision, Nissan Ambition 2030, the company aims to bolster its lineup with 27 new electrified models, including 19 EVs, by fiscal year 2030. Nissan aims to bring the unique value of its electrified vehicles to the broadest range of customers by introducing the most suitable models to each market at the appropriate time.

Posted on 09 March 2023 in Electric (Battery), Manufacturing, Market Background, Motors, Power Electronics, Transmissions | | Comments (1)

Comments

mahonj

Good, but, IMO they need a 6-1 which includes a battery controller so they can make a "PHEV" E-Power system with say 8-12 kWh of battery.
I know they use a short term battery in E_power, which is presumably optimized for power and cycles rather than energy capacity, so they might need a completely separate battery for medium capacity energy storage.
Problem is to keep the weight, volume and cost down.
(Simple really !)

Posted by: mahonj | 09 March 2023 at 12:01 PM

