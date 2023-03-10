Purolator to invest $1B to electrify Canadian network; 3,500+ electric delivery vehicles

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
10 March 2023

Purolator, Canada’s leading integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider, expects to invest approximately $1 billion to electrify its Canadian network over the next seven years. This includes a plan to purchase more than 3,500 fully electric last-mile delivery vehicles and the electrification of more than 60 terminals across Canada. This commitment also marks the largest network investment in Purolator’s 63-year history, with more than $100 million to be invested in 2023 alone.

Purolator’s investment in environmental sustainability, including the electrification of 60% of its fleet, is expected to reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in 2030 by 80,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e).

Purolator expects to add more than 100 all-electric vehicles to its fleet this year and an additional 150 in 2024. This new fleet comprises Ford E-Transit, Motiv Power Systems EPIC4 and BrightDrop Zevo 600 models. The company chose these partners based on their ability to deliver market-leading technology and operational support and to meet Purolator's unique transportation needs serving markets across Canada.

This month, Purolator will begin deploying 25 Ford E-Transit vans in London, Ont.; Richmond, B.C.; and Québec City. A further 55 Motiv and 15 BrightDrop models, along with several low-speed vehicles and electric cargo bikes (e-bikes), will be added later this year.

Purolator set a 2030 science-based goal to reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions by 42% and put the company on a path to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

The company will achieve this goal by electrifying 60% of its last-mile delivery vehicles and investing in alternative-fuels and low-carbon technologies. It also plans to reduce emissions from electricity by 100% through the use of renewable sources and by diverting more than 70% of its waste from landfill.

Posted on 10 March 2023 in Canada, Electric (Battery), Fleets

