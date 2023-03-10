Siemens Energy to supply 1.8GW of electrolyzers to HIF Global for Texas eFuels facility

eFuels company HIF Global (earlier post) and Siemens Energy reached an agreement under which Siemens Energy will supply electrolyzers to the HIF Matagorda eFuels Facility. HIF and Siemens Energy are engaged in front end engineering and design for 1.8 GW of Silyzer 300 polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) electrolyzers that will use renewable energy to separate hydrogen from water, resulting in approximately 300,000 tonnes of hydrogen per year.





Silyzer 300 – PEM Module Array

The green hydrogen will be utilized together with recycled carbon dioxide to produce carbon-neutral eFuels, which are chemically equivalent to fuels used today and can therefore be dropped-in to existing engines without any modifications required.

The green hydrogen and eFuels produced by the HIF Matagorda eFuels Facility will be able to convert approximately half a million cars to carbon neutral as early as 2027.

The agreement will allow Siemens Energy to expand its electrolyzer manufacturing capacity beyond its previously announced plans and will assist HIF Global in obtaining sufficient capacity for the HIF Matagorda eFuels Facility.

We face a time of incredible expansion in hydrogen production amid global supply chain challenges. The agreement with Siemens Energy allows for electrolyzer deliveries which could support the start of construction as early as the first part of 2024 for the HIF Matagorda eFuels Facility. We look forward to starting construction at the pioneering Texas green hydrogen and eFuels facility, with Siemens Energy’s industry leading electrolyzer design and manufacturing strength. —Cesar Norton, CEO of HIF Global

HIF Global separately announced an agreement with Baker Hughes to cooperate on the development of technology to capture carbon dioxide directly from the atmosphere (CO 2 Direct Air Capture or DAC). More specifically, HIF Global and Baker Hughes intend to test Baker Hughes’ Mosaic DAC technology pilot units to accelerate DAC deployment at commercial scale.

Acquired by Baker Hughes in April 2022 to enhance its carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) portfolio, Mosaic Materials is focused on developing a proprietary direct air capture technology using Metal-Organic Framework (MOF) materials that can be used to separate CO 2 from the atmosphere.

Baker Hughes is leveraging its advanced capabilities including modular design and material science to develop and scale Mosaic’s innovative technology with the goal to enable direct air capture with higher efficiency and lower cost.

HIF has two sites at which it anticipates possible deployment of Baker Hughes’ Mosaic DAC technology—the Texas site, and the HIF Haru Oni eFuels Facility in Chile, which began producing its first fuels in December 2022 in Magallanes.