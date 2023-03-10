Stellantis Cassino Assembly to begin production of BEV-centric STLA large vehicles

The Stellantis Cassino Assembly Plant in Italy, producer of vehicles for the premium and luxury brands, Alfa Romeo and Maserati, will add production of vehicles, to be shared at a later date, based on the flexible, BEV-centric STLA Large platform.





Cassino is the second Stellantis plant publicly named to produce vehicles based on the STLA Large platform, joining the Windsor Assembly Plant in Canada.

Opened in 1972, the Cassino Assembly Plant in Piedimonte San Germano, south central Italy is a highly automated plant using more than 1,200 robots and includes stamping, plating, painting and plastic parts operations. The plant puts a high emphasis on energy and resource conservation. It has cut its use of water by half since 2017 and captures solar energy via photovoltaic cells positioned in its parking lots.

STLA Large is one of four BEV-centric, highly flexible vehicle architectures that underpins the Stellantis electrification plan. The STLA Large platform, the base for several upcoming vehicles from Stellantis brands, is designed to deliver up to 800 km/500 miles of electric range with Stellantis-designed electric drive modules (EDMs) and modular battery packs.

Designers and engineers have the flexibility to adjust the platform’s length and width and powertrain configuration to tailor it to specific product designs.

Stellantis is investing more than €30 billion through 2025 in electrification and software to deliver BEVs that meet customer demands, including class-leading fast charge capability.