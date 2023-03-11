Adamas Intelligence: global battery capacity deployed on roads in 2022 H2 reached 291.7 GWh, up 64% y-o-y

Adamas Intelligence has published its 8th biannual State of Charge: EVs, Batteries and Battery Materials report. The report provides an overview of the global EV market’s performance over the past half-year (in this case 2022 H2) and its implications on the ever-evolving battery and battery materials supply chains.

The public report draws on Adamas’ research and data available to clients through its subscription-based monthly reports and web-based trackers. Among the findings:

In 2022 H2 global passenger xEV registrations rose 38% over the same period the year prior, amounting to 8.15 million units, up from 5.9 million units in 2021 H2. This increase was driven by strong sales growth in Asia Pacific (up 53% year-over-year) coupled with modest growth in the Americas (up 21% year-over-year) and Europe (up 19% year-over-year).

In the Asia Pacific region, a 53% increase in passenger xEV sales year-over-year in 2022 H2 resulted in a booming 77% increase in watt-hours of battery capacity deployed onto roads over the same period, plus a corresponding 74% increase in lithium, 44% increase in nickel and 45% increase in cobalt consumption year-over-year.

In 2022 H2, total global battery capacity deployed onto roads in all regions combined amounted to a record 291.7 GWh, 64% more than was deployed globally in 2021 H2.



BEVs were responsible for 89% of all battery capacity deployed globally in 2022 H2, PHEVs were responsible for 10% and HEVs were responsible for 1% (all unchanged from 2021 H2).

In 2022 H2, Tesla and BYD installed nearly as many watt-hours into newly sold passenger xEVs as their fifteen closest competitors combined—98.3 GWh for Tesla and BYD, compared to 98.4 GWh for the competitive set.

In 2022 H2, just seven cell suppliers globally (CATL, LG Energy Solution, BYD, Panasonic, Samsung SDI, SK On and CALB) were collectively responsible for more than 80% of all battery capacity and battery metals deployed onto roads globally in newly sold passenger xEVs. CATL led with 92.8 GWh deployed globally in 2022 H2—representing a 32% market share, unchanged year-over-year. LGES was second with 55.7 GWh.



In 2022 H2, deployment of LFP cells (in watt-hours) jumped 129% over the same period the year prior to 91.6 GWh (31% of total), slowing the rise of nickel, cobalt and manganese use per vehicle, on average.



In 2022 H2, 173,790 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) were deployed onto roads globally in the batteries of all newly sold passenger xEVs combined, 62% more than were deployed globally in 2021 H2. In 2022 H2, 59% of all LCE units were deployed as carbonate, 41% as hydroxide.

Similarly, in 2022 H2, 121,170 tonnes of nickel were deployed onto roads globally in the batteries of all newly sold passenger xEVs combined, 44% more than in 2021 H2.

Additionally, in 2022 H2, 24,870 tonnes of cobalt were deployed onto roads globally in the batteries of all newly sold passenger xEVs combined, 37% more than in 2021 H2.

Moreover, in 2022 H2, 32,700 tonnes of manganese were deployed onto roads globally in the batteries of all newly sold passenger xEVs combined, 39% more than in 2021 H2.