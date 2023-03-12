ACC gigafactory in Italy slated to start operations in 2026

ACC (Automotive Cells Company), a joint venture of Stellantis and TotalEnergies (together with its subsidiary Saft), joined by Mercedes-Benz, and strongly supported by France, Germany, and the European Union, said that its planned €2B gigafactory in Termoli, Italy was expected to start operations in 2026. (Earlier post.)

The Termoli plant will be ACC’s third. Its first gigafactory is being built in Billy-Berclau Douvrin, Hauts-de-France; a second Lithium-ion gigafactory is planned in Germany for 2025. The ACC partners have committed to increase ACC’s industrial capacity to at least 120 GWh by 2030—more than 2 million cells per year.

ACC’s objective is to develop and produce battery cells and modules for electric vehicles with a focus on safety, performance, and competitiveness, while ensuring the highest level of quality and the lowest carbon footprint.

For ACC, the investment in Italy is not only essential to help protect the industrial and employment base of the Biferno Valley, but also has the ambition of affirming the country’s role in the European battery industry.

ACC’s new R&D Expertise Center is up and running in Bruges (Bordeaux), along with a Pilot Plant in Nersac, France (Nouvelle Aquitaine).