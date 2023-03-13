Direct electro-oxidation method for lithium leaching from spent ternary Li-ion batteries

Researchers from Nanchang Hangkong University in China have developed a direct electro-oxidation method for lithium leaching from spent ternary lithium-ion batteries (T-LIBs) (Li 0.8 Ni 0.6 Co 0.2 Mn 0.2 O 2 ). In a paper in the ACS journal Environmental Science & Technology they report that 95.02% of Li in the spent T-LIBs was leached under 2.5 V in 3 h.

The reported nearly 100% Li recovery purity, attributed to no other metal leaching and additional agents.





Recovering lithium from lithium batteries (LIBs) is a promising approach for sustainable ternary lithium battery (T-LIB) development. Current lithium recovery methods from spent T-LIBs mainly concentrated on chemical leaching methods. However, chemical leaching relying on the additional acid seriously threatens the global environment and nonselective leaching also leads to low Li recovery purity. —Yang et al.

Under the optimized voltage, Ni and O maintain electroneutrality in the structure assisting Li leaching, while Co and Mn maintain their valence states. A direct electro-oxidation Li leaching approach achieves high Li recovery purity and meanwhile overcomes the secondary pollution problem.

