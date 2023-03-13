Universal Hydrogen in collaboration to study green hydrogen supply and logistics solutions for Japanese airlines

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
13 March 2023

Universal Hydrogen (earlier post) has formed a collaboration with three Japan-based companies to study—and ultimately to develop—a green hydrogen supply and logistics solution that will enable Japanese airlines to scale their utilization of hydrogen-powered aircraft in the very near-term.

Collectively, Universal Hydrogen alongside Sojitz Corporation, Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc., and an undisclosed third Japanese partner will study a modular hydrogen delivery system for Japanese airlines.

Under the terms of the collaboration, the companies will collectively identify, evaluate, and qualify local hydrogen suppliers and partners for hydrogen production, hydrogen module filling, module delivery operations, and more.

Component manufacturers and suppliers will also be liaised with via this partnership, alongside Japanese government agencies and potential customers. Further, the companies will collaborate on studying marketing strategies and leasing and financing options for both Universal Hydrogen’s powertrain conversion kits and modular hydrogen capsules.

Creating and ensuring a long-term solution for green hydrogen supply and logistics is the biggest hurdle to overcome as the Japanese aviation industry seeks to integrate hydrogen as one of its decarbonization measures. Many of these airlines already know the importance and urgency of decarbonization; it will require an all-encompassing solution to solve the challenges of infrastructure, cost, and supply. We, at Mitsubishi HC Capital, support Universal Hydrogen’s drive to decarbonize aviation and are thrilled to be a part of the Japanese effort to solve this challenge.

—Osamu Muramoto, Global Head of Aviation Business Division of Mitsubishi HC Capital

Universal Hydrogen takes a flexible, scalable, and capital-light approach to hydrogen logistics by transporting it in modular capsules over the existing freight network from green production sites directly to the airplane anywhere in the world. The company is targeting regional and narrowbody/single aisle airplanes as the near-term and most impactful decarbonization opportunities. Universal Hydrogen is also working to certify a powertrain conversion kit to retrofit existing regional aircraft to fly on hydrogen.

Posted on 13 March 2023 in Aviation & Aerospace, Hydrogen, Hydrogen Production, Hydrogen Storage, Infrastructure, Japan, Market Background

