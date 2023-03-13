US Steel and CarbonFree sign MoU to capture CO2 at Gary Works

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
13 March 2023

United States Steel Corporation and CarbonFree Chemicals Holdings, LLC (CarbonFree) recently signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) jointly to pursue the capture of CO2 emissions generated from US Steel’s Gary Works manufacturing plant using CarbonFree’s SkyCycle technology. If a definitive agreement is reached, the project is expected to capture and mineralize up to 50,000 metric tons of CO2 per year, the equivalent to carbon emissions from nearly 11,000 passenger cars.

CarbonFree’s patented SkyCycle technology captures carbon emissions from hard-to-abate industrial sources before they enter the atmosphere, converts the CO2 into the specialty chemical precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC), and produces hydrochloric acid (HCl) as a co-product.

SkyCycle is CarbonFree’s second-generation technology.

Located in Gary, Indiana, USSteel’s Gary Works has annual production capability of 7.5 million net tons of raw steel per year. The MoU establishes a framework for discussions regarding the formation of a commercial venture.

The decision between CarbonFree and US Steel to enter into a definitive agreement is expected to be made prior to the end of 2023, and if a final agreement is executed, the parties are targeting 2025 for commencement of operations. The parties may also consider collaborating on more carbon capture, utilization and storage projects in the future.

SkyCycle technology is modular, scalable and patented and is designed to directly capture CO2 emissions from industrial emitters. The technology produces PCC for sale into the global specialty chemicals market, and calcium carbonate for the sequestration of CO2.

PCC is a high-value product used for a variety of industrial purposes, including in the manufacturing of paper, plastics, ceramics, paints, coating, adhesives, sealants, rubber and cleaning products. Additionally, CO2 that is converted to calcium carbonate can be permanently stored as an environmentally friendly mineral.

Posted on 13 March 2023 in Carbon Capture and Conversion (CCC), Manufacturing, Market Background

