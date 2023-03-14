Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Rio Tinto begins underground production at Oyu Tolgoi; 4th largest copper mine in world by 2030

14 March 2023

Rio Tinto has begun underground production from the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in the Gobi Desert. (Earlier post.) Oyu Tolgoi is expected to become the fourth-largest copper mine in the world by 2030, operating in the first quartile of the copper equivalent cost curve.

Since the agreement between the Government of Mongolia and Rio Tinto in January 2022 to reset the relationship and move the Oyu Tolgoi underground project forward, 30 drawbells have been blasted and copper is now being produced from the underground mine. Ore is currently being processed from Panel Zero in Hugo North Lift 1 and production will ramp up over the coming years.

A partnership between Rio Tinto and Mongolia, the Oyu Tolgoi open pit and concentrator have been succesfully operating for more than a decade. The total workforce of Oyu Tolgoi is currently around 20,000 people, of which 97% are Mongolian. Oyu Tolgoi works with more than 500 national suppliers and has spent around $15 billion in Mongolia since 2010, including $4 billion of taxes, fees and other payments to the state budget.

Developing the underground mine is an investment of more than $7 billion, unlocking the most valuable part of the copper resource. Oyu Tolgoi is expected to produce around 500,000 tonnes of copper per year on average from 2028 to 2036 from the open pit and underground, enough to produce around 6 million electric vehicles annually, and an average of around 290,000 tonnes over the reserve life of around 30 years.

Posted on 14 March 2023 in Electric (Battery), Market Background, Materials, Mining

