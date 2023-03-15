First round of $700M in funding from $2.5B Charging and Fueling Infrastructure program opens

The first round of funding of up to $700M from the US Department of Transportation’s new $2.5-billion Charging and Fueling Infrastructure (CFI) Discretionary Grant Program has opened. The $700 million is allocated for Fiscal Years (FY) 2022 and 2023 to deploy EV charging and other alternative vehicle-fueling infrastructure projects strategically in publicly accessible locations in urban and rural communities, as well as along designated Alternative Fuel Corridors (AFCs).

The CFI Discretionary Grant Program builds on the $5-billion National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program, for which the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) published finalized minimum standards in February. (Earlier post.)

EV chargers constructed with CFI funds must adhere to those same standards, a requirement that supports a consistent charging experience for users and ensures that the national charging network is convenient, reliable and Made in America.

While the NEVI Formula Program sends money to states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, DC, to build EV charging infrastructure along designated interstates, US routes, and state highways, the CFI Discretionary Grant Program awards competitive grants to projects serving a range of applicants to fill gaps in the national charging and alternative-fueling network and build out charging in communities.

A priority of the CFI Program is bringing EV charging into urban and rural communities; downtown areas and local neighborhoods, particularly in underserved and disadvantaged communities; as well as to designated alternative fuel corridors.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law divides the CFI Program into two distinct grant funding categories, and requires that 50% of the funding over five years is made available for each:

The Community Program will provide $1.25 billion to deploy publicly accessible EV charging infrastructure, and hydrogen, propane, or natural gas fueling infrastructure in communities. Infrastructure may be located on any public road or in other publicly accessible locations such as parking facilities at public buildings, public schools, and public parks, or in publicly accessible parking facilities owned or managed by a private entity.

The Corridor Program will provide $1.25 billion to deploy publicly accessible EV charging infrastructure and hydrogen, propane, and natural gas fueling infrastructure along designated alternative fuel corridors (AFCs).

Eligible applicants and projects for both categories are outlined in a Notice of Funding Opportunity