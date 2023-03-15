Goodyear introduces Powerload OTR tire lineup to N America; electric drive ready

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company introduced the Powerload lineup to the North America construction, loading, logistics support and landscaping markets. The new Powerload lineup, now available in North America, has advanced features and technologies specifically designed to deliver traction and durability for compact wheel loaders and graders, regardless of the job or underfoot conditions. The Powerload line is also electric drive ready, meaning it can be used with electric and gas or diesel-powered vehicles.

Powerload is currently available in the 365/80R20, 365/70R18, 405/70R18 and 405/70R20 sizes and comes ready to work. Additional sizes expected in late 2023.





Goodyear Powerload 365/80R20

Powerload features include:

Smooth Guard Technology supporting improved cut resistance and casing production in the shoulder and sidewall.

Non-directional tread design provides superb forward and lateral traction and self-cleaning properties for continued operation in tough conditions.

Deep shoulder tread depth supports increased milage and lower cost-per-hour.

Reinforced sidewall construction increases stability and maneuverability while reducing bucket sway in loading operations.

Flange cover protection and incorporated pry bar notch help avoid penetration of soil or foreign objects in between rim and tire while making tire mounting and dismounting easier.

The Powerload lineup is part of Goodyear’s OTR (off-the-road) Total Mobility platform that includes trusted products, reliable services and complete tire management tools.