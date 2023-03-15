Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Porsche and UP.Labs found first joint startup: Pull Systems for vehicle data

15 March 2023

Porsche AG and its partner UP.Labs have jointly founded their first company; Los Angeles-based startup Pull Systems is developing a machine-learning-as-a-service solution for capturing and analyzing vehicle data.

Pull Systems’ intelligent platform aims to generate important information about the vehicle—such as the condition of the vehicle’s battery or power electronics—quickly and easily. Vehicle manufacturers, suppliers as well as third-party providers are expected to benefit from better data quality thanks to Pull Systems.

Porche Taycan Sports Sedan: Electric power consumption combined (WLTP) 24.1 – 19.6 kWh/100 km, CO₂ emissions combined (WLTP) 0 g/km, Electric range combined (WLTP) 370 – 512 km, Electric range in town (WLTP) 440 – 630 km.

The Pull System team was launched in 2022 and consists of experts from the automotive industry and operates in California and Germany. The creation of the company is subject to the approval by the appropriate antitrust authorities.

Pull Systems is the first startup from Porsche’s collaboration with US company UP.Labs, the venture lab of mobility investment firm UP.Partners. UP.Labs is part of the UP.Partners ecosystem, which also includes UP.Ventures and UP.Summit. UP.Labs and Porsche together plan to establish six new companies by 2025 with innovative and customized business models around core topics of mobility that are strategic to Porsche and the industry at large.

