Sakor introduces DynoLAB GenV next-generation test automation controller

15 March 2023

SAKOR Technologies, a recognized leader in the area of high-performance dynamometer systems, is introducing the DynoLAB GenV next-generation test automation controller, which allows even a non-programmer to implement complex test systems and testing standards.

Delivering a new benchmark in modularity, performance, robustness, and expandability, DynoLAB GenV is built on the latest Windows technologies and development tools in full compliance with current information technology standards.

The new DynoLAB GenV can be used with a wide array of hardware, including power analyzers, resistance meters, high potential (hi-POT) testers, ECUs, video control units, and emissions analyzers. The fully networked test automation controller can operate several different devices independently, so users can perform multiple tests simultaneously, often with a single DynoLAB GenV controller.

Each DynoLAB GenV execution unit is an independent module, which provides superior software robustness. The system is completely scalable, so performance takes advantage of faster processors, larger memory, and more processor cores as they become available.

The new automation controller features multi-monitor, multi-window, and multi-tabbed displays that allow the test sequence to be laid out in the most appealing and ergonomic manner. With its modern intuitive interface and powerful graphical test sequence editor, test engineers and technicians can easily design and implement complex automated test sequences without the need to learn a programming language or employ a professional programmer.

Tests can be edited or created online or offline and the user interface and displays can be modified while the test is executing. Users can export test sequences, hardware channel sets, and unit definitions for offline test editing. SAKOR uses its advanced user experience feature to teach operators and engineers how to configure and run tests quickly.

Posted on 15 March 2023 in Controls and controllers, Market Background, Software, Testing

