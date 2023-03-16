Chart Industries and ZEV Station sign MoU for hydrogen equipment for novel multimodal stations

Chart Industries and ZEV Stations executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) enabling the two companies to collaborate on novel deployment for US-based, multimodal hydrogen stations with Chart equipment. Working together, the companies’ goal is development of fast-fuel multiple modes for heavy-duty transportation at the same station, uniting different standards of gaseous and liquid hydrogen vehicle fueling using high flow and efficiency liquid pumping.

Chart is a leading global engineering design and manufacturer of highly engineered equipment in multiple applications for the clean energy and industrial gas markets. ZEV Station is an environmentally focused B-Corporation committed to developing zero-carbon based fueling—EV charging & hydrogen—serving both types of zero emission vehicles at the same station.

Under this agreement, Chart will supply liquid hydrogen fuel station equipment and hydrogen liquefaction to support ZEV Station’s multimodal hydrogen stations. This type of station will service hydrogen vehicles up to Class 8 heavy-duty trucks using Chart’s liquid-based equipment enabling at least 8 kg per minute fills.





Chart liquid HD fuel station equipment representative of the solutions for the ZEV Station MoU.

ZEV Station will achieve the highest value for its production and station operations in the United States through Chart’s domestic manufacturing. It will also leverage almost 60 years of Chart experience in manufacturing hydrogen equipment, including fuel station components. Next steps beyond this agreement include further station co-development and Chart equipment orders in 2023 and 2024.