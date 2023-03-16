CTR signs MOU with Fuji Electric for delivery of multiple geothermal power facilities at Hell’s Kitchen; $1.4B, 330 MW

Controlled Thermal Resources (CTR) (earlier post) and Fuji Electric Corp. of America (FEA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding to complete multiple Equipment, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contracts for the delivery of geothermal power facilities at CTR’s Hell’s Kitchen Lithium and Power Project located in Imperial County, California.

The EPC contracts totaling US$1.4 billion envision completing a 55MW Stage 1 power facility and delivering five additional 55MW power facilities or facility configurations totaling 330MW over a five-year programmatic construction schedule.

Utilizing the geothermal brine and a portion of renewable power generated from these facilities, CTR expects to produce an estimated 150,000 metric tons of lithium hydroxide annually to support global demand for electric vehicles and energy storage systems.

Since its first geothermal turbine delivery in Japan in 1960, Fuji Electric has expanded its reach to five continents and established itself as the world’s leading manufacturer of geothermal power generation equipment. The Hell’s Kitchen projects will utilize steam turbine generators and transformers manufactured by Fuji Electric.

CTR anticipates the completion of its Stage 1 geothermal operation and the commencement of 25,000 metric tonnes of lithium hydroxide production in late 2024. At total production capacity, CTR expects to deliver 1,100MW of clean, renewable power and over 300,000 metric tons of lithium products annually.