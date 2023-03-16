Cummins showcases 15L fuel-agnostic engine platform; hydrogen, diesel, biogas

At CONEXPO, Cummins showcased its new fuel-agnostic 15-liter engine platform with hydrogen, natural gas and advanced diesel engines offering low-to-zero carbon fuel capability. The next-generation engine is designed to accelerate the decarbonization of heavy-duty off-highway applications.





Cummins’ all-new platform takes internal combustion to a new level, capable of meeting future ultra-low emission standards, such as EPA Tier 5 and EU Stage 6, together with a low-to-zero carbon fuel capability to help put construction and quarrying sites on a lower cost path to decarbonization. The 15-liter has a significant increase in power density with a more compact installation envelope providing equipment manufacturers with the capability to do more with their machines. —Antonio Leitao, VP Global Off-highway Engine Business

The new engine is a clean sheet design that points to the future of diesel: more capability with less environmental impact. It offers high power density in key off-road applications including excavators, wheel loaders, drilling rigs, road planning, milling machines, haul trucks and air compressors. Innovatively designed hardware provides lower weight with maximum engine durability.





The fuel-agnostic architecture of the 15-liter platform utilizes a common base engine with cylinder heads and fuel systems specifically tailored for it to use carbon-free hydrogen or biogas with up to a 90% carbon reduction.

Cummins’ 15-liter hydrogen has ratings up to 530 hp (395 kW) and natural gas up to 510 hp (380 kW). The advanced diesel version can use either sustainable HVO fuel or biodiesel with ratings up to 650 hp (485 kW) for the most demanding off-highway duty-cycles.

A key design feature of the new platform is a Double-Overhead-Camshaft (DOHC) realizing significant advances in combustion and thermal efficiency. Friction losses across the engine design have also been reduced and a sculpted block contributes to weight saving. The DOHC design also enables a more efficient integral engine brake to be accommodated.

The 15-liter hydrogen engine with direct-injection, lean-burn combustion will be available with ratings from 400-to-530 hp (298-395 kW) and a peak torque of 2600 N·m. Running on zero-carbon green hydrogen, it can use a 700-bar pressure high-capacity fuel storage system for maximum operating hours between refueling.

The 15-liter advanced diesel features Cummins latest XPI ultra-high pressure fuel injection system and will offer a broad power range of 450-to-675 hp (335-503 kW) with 3000 N·m peak torque. Using B100 biodiesel enables up to a 70% reduction in carbon and using HVO renewable fuel achieves up to a 90% reduction.

For applications powered by renewable biogas, the 15-liter natural gas will offer ratings extending from 400-to-510 hp (298-380 kW) with a peak torque of 2500 N·m available. Very low noise is a further benefit of this engine, particularly for when operating in urban areas.