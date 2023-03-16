VW shows low-cost ID. 2all concept FWD MEB EV; “spacious as a Golf, inexpensive as a Polo”

The Volkswagen brand provided a first glimpse of an all-electric Volkswagen with a starting price of less than €25,000: the ID. 2all concept car. The electric vehicle features front-wheel drive, range of up to 450 km, innovative technological features such as Travel Assist, IQ.LIGHT or Electric Vehicle Route Planner and a new Volkswagen design language. The production version will be based on the MEB Entry platform and is one of ten new electric models that Volkswagen will launch by 2026.





Volkswagen will present the production version of the ID. 2all for the European market in 2025.

Development of the ID. 2all is based on the latest evolutionary stage of the modular electric drive (MEB) platform. The ID. 2all will be the first MEB vehicle with front-wheel drive, said Kai Grünitz, Member of the Brand Board of Management responsible for Technical Development.





With the enhanced MEB Entry platform, the ID. 2all is equipped with particularly efficient drive, battery and charging technology. The drive motor has an output of 166 kW/226 PS. Volkswagen is also again placing greater focus on design.

The ID. 2all gives a preview of the new design language of Volkswagen, which is based on the three pillars stability, likeability and enthusiasm. —Andreas Mindt, Head of Design at Volkswagen Passenger Cars





One element of this new design language is the C-pillar design developed for the first Golf. The ID. 2all is the first Volkswagen with a new interpretation of this signature. Other design features of the concept car include a body with a clear and powerful stance on the wheels, a friendly face, a good portion of dynamics and timeless elegance.

The production version of the ID. 2all is one of ten new electric models that will be launched by Volkswagen by 2026. This year will see the introduction of the new ID.3, the ID. Buzz with long wheelbase and the ID.7. This will be followed by a compact electric SUV in 2026. In spite of all the challenges, Volkswagen is also working on an electric car at a price of less than €20,000.

This will give the car manufacturer the widest range of electric vehicles compared with its competitors, and the company is aiming to achieve an electric car share of 80% in Europe. Volkswagen Passenger Cars has previously based its calculations on a share of 70%.