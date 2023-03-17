Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Nikola to complete move of battery manufacturing from California to Arizona by April 2023, months ahead of schedule
Aqua Metals recovers high-purity nickel from lithium battery black mass

Blink Charging to provide up to 41,500 EV charging stations to USPS

17 March 2023

Blink Charging, a manufacturer, owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, was awarded an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract by the United States Postal Service (USPS) to sell up to 41,500 EV charging units to support EV charging infrastructure for the USPS as part of its vehicle electrification strategy. (Earlier post.)

Series-7-Product

Blink Series 7 charging station

(Indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contracts provide for an indefinite quantity of services for a fixed time. They are used when GSA can’t determine, above a specified minimum, the precise quantities of supplies or services that the government will require during the contract period. IDIQs help streamline the contract process and speed service delivery. IDIQ contracts are most often used for service contracts and architect-engineering services. Awards are usually for base years and option years. )

Blink will provide its Series 7 dual-port charger that features up to 80 amps of power at each port. These fast Level 2 AC chargers allow two vehicles to charge simultaneously on the Universal J1772 connector at 19.2kW. The NEMA 3R outdoor-rated enclosure allows flexible installation either indoors or outdoors.

The compact form factor allows for placement with mounting options on a wall or pedestal. Standard 18-foot charging cables (or the optional 25-foot upgrade) can reach around any vehicle, or between parking spaces, allowing greater flexibility for postal locations.

Blink offers a range of fleet products and services to bring sustainable practices and green initiatives to fleet facilities and create a reliable and ready fleet system. These products and services include hardware and management software that connects vehicles, drivers and EV chargers, and the ability to build on existing EV charging infrastructure, maximize savings on cost with power management controls, and save on lifetime vehicle maintenance cost.

Posted on 17 March 2023 in Electric (Battery), Fleets, Infrastructure | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)