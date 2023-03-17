Blink Charging to provide up to 41,500 EV charging stations to USPS

Blink Charging, a manufacturer, owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, was awarded an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract by the United States Postal Service (USPS) to sell up to 41,500 EV charging units to support EV charging infrastructure for the USPS as part of its vehicle electrification strategy. (Earlier post.)





Blink Series 7 charging station

(Indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contracts provide for an indefinite quantity of services for a fixed time. They are used when GSA can’t determine, above a specified minimum, the precise quantities of supplies or services that the government will require during the contract period. IDIQs help streamline the contract process and speed service delivery. IDIQ contracts are most often used for service contracts and architect-engineering services. Awards are usually for base years and option years. )

Blink will provide its Series 7 dual-port charger that features up to 80 amps of power at each port. These fast Level 2 AC chargers allow two vehicles to charge simultaneously on the Universal J1772 connector at 19.2kW. The NEMA 3R outdoor-rated enclosure allows flexible installation either indoors or outdoors.

The compact form factor allows for placement with mounting options on a wall or pedestal. Standard 18-foot charging cables (or the optional 25-foot upgrade) can reach around any vehicle, or between parking spaces, allowing greater flexibility for postal locations.

Blink offers a range of fleet products and services to bring sustainable practices and green initiatives to fleet facilities and create a reliable and ready fleet system. These products and services include hardware and management software that connects vehicles, drivers and EV chargers, and the ability to build on existing EV charging infrastructure, maximize savings on cost with power management controls, and save on lifetime vehicle maintenance cost.