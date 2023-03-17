Nikola to complete move of battery manufacturing from California to Arizona by April 2023, months ahead of schedule

Nikola Corporation said that its move to transition battery manufacturing from Cypress, Calif. to its Coolidge, Ariz. manufacturing facility—following the acquisition of Cypres-based Romeo Power (earlier post)—is expected to be complete by April 2023, months ahead of the original schedule.

T

he ability to expedite this process further supports Nikola’s ongoing commitment to implement cost-saving measures by bringing the Nikola truck assembly, fuel cell power module assembly, and battery module and pack production under one roof. This includes battery line automation geared toward improving quality and increasing efficiencies.

A battery engineering presence is expected to remain in California at a separate facility to focus on the development of Nikola’s next generation battery management system software and modules.

Nikola completed the acquisition of Romeo Power on 14 October 2022 and announced the plan to transition the battery manufacturing to Coolidge, Ariz. on 13 January 2023.