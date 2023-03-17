Volvo delivers first heavy electric truck to Africa; Volvo FE Electric for refuse collection in Rabat, Morocco

Volvo Trucks has delivered its first heavy electric truck to Rabat, Morocco. The customer is the refuse collection company Arma, and this is the first heavy battery-electric truck from a global manufacturer to be in commercial operation in Africa.





The truck is a Volvo FE Electric, one of six all-electric Volvo truck models, already in serial production. Volvo Trucks has the broadest line-up of electric trucks available for commercial transports. The company’s global target is that in 2030, 50% of all new trucks it sells will be electric.

The series-produced, zero-exhaust emission truck will be used for collecting waste by Arma in Rabat. By replacing the existing Volvo FE diesel truck with a Volvo FE electric on a typical route, approximately 30 tons of CO 2 could be saved every year.

Morocco has ambitious climate goals, based on large investments in renewable energy. The country is a leader in solar power and home to the world’s biggest concentrated solar power facility, Noor Quarzazate, located 200 km southeast of Marrakech.

The environmental footprint is based on calculation using the Volvo Environmental Footprint Calculator (comparing urban usage over an annual mileage of 50,000 km).