Hamburg orders up to 100 MAN Lion’s City E electric buses

18 March 2023

Verkehrsbetriebe Hamburg-Holstein GmbH (VHH) is ordering up to 100 electric buses from MAN Truck & Bus. VHH also recently ordered 95 Mercedes-Benz Citaro E electric buses, with an option for 155 more. (Earlier post.)

VHH has already called for the first 48 eBuses from the new framework agreement with MAN. Delivery of the vehicles is scheduled for the turn of the year 2023/2024.

MAN eBus in operation at Verkehrsbetriebe Hamburg-Holstein GmbH (VHH)

At the end of 2019, the transport company had ordered the first 17 MAN Lion’s City 12 E vehicles. The next order was for a further 20 electric buses. In 2022, VHH opted for MAN eBuses for the third time: the order included 30 electric solo buses and 6 electric articulated buses.

The vehicles are each equipped with six battery packs with a total output of 480 kWh. The compact rooftop air conditioning unit is operated with climate-neutral carbon dioxide (R744) instead of the conventional refrigerant R134a.

Last year, the market for electric buses in Europe grew by 26% to 4,152 registered units. In 2021, there were 3,282 units, which corresponds to a growth of 48% compared to 2020. A total of 30% of the European city bus market is now emission-free.

The MAN all-electric bus went into series production in 2020 and to date a total of more than 1,000 orders have been received. In 2022, the share of eBuses sold was around twelve percent of the city buses sold by MAN in Europe (EU 27+3).

