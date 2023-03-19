Hynfra and Amarenco MENA form strategic partnership to produce hydrogen and ammonia in MENA region

Poland-based Hynfra has signed a framework cooperation agreement with Amarenco MENA, a major developer of renewable energy projects in the Middle East and North Africa and part of Amarenco Group. The strategic partnership is aimed at building infrastructure for the production of hydrogen and its derivatives, primarily ammonia, using electrolysis powered by clean energy resources.

Under the agreement, the partnership’s focus will be on producing green ammonia and hydrogen in the MENA region. The area has high solar radiation levels, making it an ideal location for large-scale solar energy production.

Amarenco will be responsible for developing photovoltaic farms and energy storage facilities, while Hynfra will provide the technology for producing renewable hydrogen and its derivatives.

Amarenco is a renewable energy producer with its global headquarters in Cork, Ireland. The company finances, develops, builds and operates C&I and large-scale solar PV plants across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. With a focus on solar PV, storage, and agri-solar, Amarenco operates in more than 15 countries and invests up to €800 million in renewable energy projects every year around the world.

Hynfra P.S.A. is an energy technology integrator that designs and develops installations for the production and use of renewable hydrogen and ammonia, green energy, and renewable heat sources. Hynfra’s portfolio is based on four pillars: industrial, ammonia, municipal, and energy storage.

In February, Hynfra signed a cooperation agreement with Tsubame BHB, a Japanese technology supplier that has developed an innovative solution using an electride catalyst for small-scale ammonia production. Tsubame technology will make it possible to create safe ammonia energy storage systems that can be used for seasonal storage of energy from renewable sources, as well as in the heating sector and in hydrogen logistics.

Hynfra sees the possibility of using Tsubame’s solution in e.g. distributed small renewable hydrogen facilities, e.g. in the municipal and district heating sector.