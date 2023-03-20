Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Lehigh team develops new more effective carbon capture sorbent; seawater effective regenerant
JCB unveils hydrogen engine at Conexpo

Yamaha Motor invests in CO₂ removal biotechnology startup Andes

20 March 2023

Yamaha Motor made an investment in Andes Ag, Inc., a US-based startup pursuing research into beneficial microorganism technologies to remove CO₂ from the air.

This marks the first investment made through the US$100-million Yamaha Motor Sustainability Fund established in June last year specifically for investing in early stage companies working to address climate change. This investment in Andes was made possible through the Company’s Silicon Valley-based group company Yamaha Motor Ventures (YMV), the corporate venture capital arm of Yamaha Motor Company.

Andes is researching methods to use naturally occurring microorganisms to durably store atmospheric CO₂ in the soil. The company’s delivery platform uses seeds as safe vessels for microorganisms. As the microbes thrive in combination with crops (i.e. corn, soybean, and wheat), they convert atmospheric CO₂ into mineral compounds that capture and deposit the carbon permanently into the soil, generating carbon dioxide removal credits which are validated through soil sampling.

2023_corporate_2023031702_001xx_InvestmentInAndes_@2156

In the new Medium-Term Management Plan (2022-2024) announced in February 2022, Yamaha Motor made strengthening its sustainability efforts a central theme, in addition to the growth strategies and reinforcement of management foundations that the Company has pushed to date. The Company is exploring new technologies and business models that contribute to sustainability in order to accelerate its carbon neutrality goals.

The goal of this investment is to acquire more knowledge about carbon credits/offsets and about natural sources for scalable carbon removal that can be applied in an agricultural context.

Posted on 20 March 2023 in Biotech, Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS), Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)