Lehigh team develops new more effective carbon capture sorbent; seawater effective regenerant
20 March 2023
A team from Lehigh University has developed a Lewis acid-base interaction–derived hybrid sorbent with polyamine-Cu(II) complex (Polyam-N-Cu2+) enabling more than 5.0 mol of CO2 capture/kg sorbent—nearly two to three times greater capacity than most of the DAC sorbents reported to date.
The sorbent is mechanically strong, chemically stable, and amenable to efficient regeneration by salt solutions at an ambient temperature, including seawater. In addition, similar to other amine-based sorbents, this hybrid sorbent is regenerable with waste heat or thermal energy at <90 °C.
The desorbed CO2 is simultaneously sequestered as innocuous baking soda (sodium bicarbonate, NaHCO3).
Concept of CO2 sorption by polyamine-Cu(II) complex. Schematics of (A) the polymeric LAB interaction derived anion exchanger with carbonate binding, and (B) individual steps of the gradual progression of CO2 sorption (1: CO2 dissolution, 2: transport of non-ionized H2CO3 inside the ion exchanger, and 3: rapid neutralization with OH− followed by selective binding of HCO3−). Chen et al.
An open-access paper on their work is published in Science Advances.
Resources
Hao Chen, Hang Dong, Zhongyu Shi and Arup K. Sengupta (2023) “Direct air capture (DAC) and sequestration of CO2: Dramatic effect of coordinated Cu(II) onto a chelating weak base ion exchanger.” Science Advances doi: 10.1126/sciadv.adg1956
We fairly recently had a discussion on atmospheric carbon dioxide capture, and a number of posters here were understandably very skeptical on cost and energy efficiency grounds.
This would appear, at least on the face of it, to answer those objections, and others
1. Ambient temperatures
2. Recyclable sorbent
3. Non toxic
We will have to see how it scales.
Posted by: Davemart | 20 March 2023 at 03:00 AM