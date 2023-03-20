Lehigh team develops new more effective carbon capture sorbent; seawater effective regenerant

A team from Lehigh University has developed a Lewis acid-base interaction–derived hybrid sorbent with polyamine-Cu(II) complex (Polyam-N-Cu2+) enabling more than 5.0 mol of CO 2 capture/kg sorbent—nearly two to three times greater capacity than most of the DAC sorbents reported to date.

The sorbent is mechanically strong, chemically stable, and amenable to efficient regeneration by salt solutions at an ambient temperature, including seawater. In addition, similar to other amine-based sorbents, this hybrid sorbent is regenerable with waste heat or thermal energy at <90 °C.

The desorbed CO 2 is simultaneously sequestered as innocuous baking soda (sodium bicarbonate, NaHCO 3 ).





Concept of CO 2 sorption by polyamine-Cu(II) complex. Schematics of (A) the polymeric LAB interaction derived anion exchanger with carbonate binding, and (B) individual steps of the gradual progression of CO 2 sorption (1: CO2 dissolution, 2: transport of non-ionized H 2 CO 3 inside the ion exchanger, and 3: rapid neutralization with OH− followed by selective binding of HCO3−). Chen et al.

An open-access paper on their work is published in Science Advances.

Resources