MIT study finds workplace charging and delayed home charging can mitigate electricity demand and cost
20 March 2023
Large-scale deployment of battery electric vehicle (BEV) and photovoltaic (PV) electricity technologies could raise electricity costs by increasing peak evening electricity demand and causing overgeneration of electricity during midday. A new study by MIT researchers examines these risks and how they amplify or mitigate each other.
The researchers used data collected in two sample cities: New York and Dallas. The data were gathered from, among other sources, anonymized records collected via onboard devices in vehicles, and surveys that carefully sampled populations to cover variable travel behaviors. They showed the times of day cars are used and for how long, and how much time the vehicles spend at different kinds of locations—residential, workplace, shopping, entertainment, and so on.
The researchers modeled hourly electricity demand under BEV and PV adoption in the two cities, and then investigated mitigation strategies that do not require changes in behavior (i.e., travel) or new technologies such as vehicle-to-grid and networked chargers.
In an open-access paper published in Cell Reports Physical Science, the researchers reported that in both locations, delayed home charging nearly eliminated increases in peak demand. Similarly, workplace charging can reduce peak demand while also cutting the curtailment of photovoltaic electricity by half. These two approaches could be combined to suit local conditions and decarbonization plans.
They noted that capturing these benefits would require an acceleration of electric vehicle adoption relative to current rates.<>/p>
I think one of the fascinating things about these findings is that by being strategic you can avoid a lot of physical infrastructure that you would otherwise need. Your electric vehicles can displace some of the need for stationary energy storage, and you can also avoid the need to expand the capacity of power plants, by thinking about the location of chargers as a tool for managing demands—where they occur and when they occur.—Jessika Trancik, corresponding author
The study was supported by the European Regional Development Fund Operational Program for Competitiveness and Internationalization, the Lisbon Portugal Regional Operation Program, and the Portuguese Foundation for Science and Technology.
Resources
Zachary Needell, Wei Wei, Jessika E. Trancik (2023) “Strategies for beneficial electric vehicle charging to reduce peak electricity demand and store solar energy,” Cell Reports Physical Science, doi: 10.1016/j.xcrp.2023.101287
For some years now I have argued that in the case of the US, home solar has been overemphasised versus solar at workplaces, where there are considerable areas which are not utilised and where solar canopies would not only provide charging for cars, but shade them so that less energy would be needed for keeping them cool in the first place.
It is still more expensive than utility scale, and had not got the grab of the somewhat fake home energy independence, which with past storage tech mostly meant fossil fuels doing the actual charging and relied on offsetting for its rather dubious claims of running stuff 24/7. Home batteries now change that equation, albeit somewhat expensively.
Workplace solar keeps the grid local, and saves the losses and expense of transmitting it long distances, so I see good potential here.
And TOU is a no-brainer, which chimes nicely with the abilities of our political masters! ;-0
Posted by: Davemart | 20 March 2023 at 02:36 AM
It's really quite simple: BEV owners need to be incentivised to charge at the right time.
I Denmark I use the app linked below (in Danish, but you get the picture) that gives an easy overview of the purchase price of electricity, hour by hour. This is market price (by you own vendor), plus applicable taxes, plus transport tariffs, which have been made dependent on the time of day. So the cost midnight to 6AM could be 1/10 of the cost during 5-9PM, where most people a using lots of electricity to cook. Btw. every day at 1PM, the hourly grid rate for the following day is being announced, so you have 11-35 hours of anticipation. Beyond that, people need to resort to forecasts, mostly based on weather forecasts. Last night I charged my car from 30-55% in the hopes that the nightly rate will be lower in the coming days. There's really a lot of money to save by 'helping the grid'. I am very grateful for the opportunity to reduce my power bill with just a bit of vigilance.
This might be unpopular in the US, but in Denmark (and I guess in many EU countries), there is a central data collection agency that collects hourly power consumption data from each legal consumer (e.g. a house) and enables the owner to digitally allow 3rd parties to access that data - which is what I have done with this app and a central part of how it works.
It is possible to parameterize all relevant factors for the cost of bringing electricity to any given end point at any given time. And in doing so, the lowest cost will reveal itself, both to investors and to consumers.
Posted by: Thomas Pedersen | 20 March 2023 at 07:27 AM
Hey Thomas
AFAIK there is wide variance in what the different states in the US are doing about TOU charging.
Here is a rather old article:
https://www.greenenergyconsumers.org/drivegreen/timeofuserates
Those of us who have tried to complile data on what we are up to in Europe statistically on just about any issue, such as me, are hardly in a position to criticise though, as that is a real nightmare!
Denmark sounds cool for TOU, but who knows what is happening across Europe, even in Germany by region?
Certainly not me!
Posted by: Davemart | 20 March 2023 at 09:58 AM