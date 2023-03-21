CISSOID & Silicon Mobility expand their partnership to deliver a complete SiC inverter reference design

CISSOID and Silicon Mobility have partnered to introduce a complete and modular Silicon Carbide (SiC) inverter reference design, providing customers with an innovative and customizable solution for electric motor drives up to 350kW/850V.

The reference design includes a high voltage SiC-based power module, integrated Gate Driver board, Control board, DC and phase current sensors, DC link capacitor and EMI filtering together with integrated liquid cooling, and Silicon Mobility’s ultra-fast and safe OLEA T222 FPCU, DC and phase current sensors, DC link capacitor and EMI filtering together with integrated liquid cooling.





CISSOID will also sell and deliver Silicon Mobility’s OLEA APP INVERTER Software for Electric Vehicle Powertrain Control providing the customer with a development platform ready for integration work.

Up until now, customers only really had 2 options. The first was to develop all the hardware, then integrate with third party software into their design environment. This was extremely time consuming and required in depth knowledge of SiC-based power system design. The second option was to buy an off-the-shelf inverter that, however, does not offer the ability to fully customise for the application requirements. —Dave Hutton, CISSOID’s CEO

With this new solution, customers no longer have to spend time developing all the hardware and integrating with third-party software, or settling for an off-the-shelf inverter without the ability to fully customize for their application requirements.





Instead, they have access to a complete SiC inverter reference design with a license to use Silicon Mobility’s OLEA APP INVERTER control software and design their own software application on top of it.

This design provides flexibility and customization options to customers, allowing them to purchase the entire inverter Bill-of-Material (BOM) or just the SiC Intelligent Power Module (IPM) and Control Board, and integrate it into their motor drive system prior to moving to production. CISSOID will also provide technical support to ensure seamless integration into the end-application.