Fusion Fuel awarded €3.6m in grant funding for 1MW green hydrogen mobility project in Portugal

Fusion Fuel has been awarded €3.6 million in grant funding through Component 5 (‘C-5’) of Portugal’s Recovery and Resilience Plan to develop a 1 MW decentralized green hydrogen production facility co-located with a hydrogen refueling station in Elvas, Portugal. Fusion Fuel had previously been awarded €36 million in C-5 funding for its “Sines Green Hydrogen Valley Alliance” consortium. (Earlier post.)

The grant is part of a broader funding award allocated to the Moving2Neutrality Alliance, a consortium of 13 partners spearheaded by Petrogal, a subsidiary of Galp Group, that is focused on solving the challenge of decarbonizing commercial and industrial mobility by developing sustainable fuels production hubs in Sines and other strategic locations in Portugal.

Fusion Fuel’s project, which will be co-developed with Galp, will serve as the benchmark for exploring the concept of decentralized production of green hydrogen for mobility applications in Portugal and abroad.

The facility will be developed in Elvas, on the Portugal-Spain border, strategically located on one of the main freight corridors between the two countries. The project envisions 1 MW of electrolysis capacity, producing up to 400kg of green hydrogen per day, along with the associated balance of plant to achieve the purity and compression required for mobility applications.

The facility will also include an integrated hydrogen refueling station intended to serve light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. Fusion Fuel’s scope for the project—green hydrogen production and compression to 40 bar—is expected to require approximately €7.2 million of capital investment.